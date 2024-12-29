A reinterpretation of Trump’s ‘ENCS’

AN PYEONG-EOK

The author is a professor of international relations at Daegu University.



Donald Trump will resume the job of president of the United States on January 20, 2025. For trade partners with a surplus, such as China, Korea and Germany, to prepare for a tariff war and new international order, the “Trump Doctrine” must be understood correctly. Gideon Rachman, an international affairs columnist for the Financial Times, and experts sum up Trump’s major policies with the abbreviation “ENCS.” The following is a reinterpretation of “ENCS” from Korea’s point of view.



The first is “Economy.” During the campaign, Trump liked to say “tariff” was the most beautiful word. He strictly calculates gains and loses even when dealing with military allies and friendly countries. A notable example is demanding that Korea increase its contribution to United States Forces Korea ninefold.



Second, in putting the “Nation-State” at the forefront, Trump considers international organizations nuisances. He said during the 2016 campaign that the EU was a means for Germany to gain an advantage and that Brexit was a great thing. He became friends with Nigel Farage, who led the movement in the Britain to leave the EU at the time of Brexit. His first overseas trip after his inauguration in May 2017 was to Brussels, the administrative capital of the EU, but he only revealed differences in positions with the EU as he advocated for trade protectionism and was indifferent to climate change.



The third is “Culture.” Rather than universal human values such as human rights and democracy, he puts culture and identity first. While the United States is a country built on immigration, he even wants to reduce legal immigration. He puts white people at the center and is wary of the rest as “others” who threaten the country. European far-right parties share the idea. RN of France and AfD of Germany openly promote exaggerated worries that too many Muslim immigrants are coming in to replace the white population.



The last one is “Spheres of Influence.” The plan calls for the United States to selectively intervene in terms of the spheres of influence. Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned NATO’s eastward expansion as a justification to invade Ukraine. Trump’s point of view is that a war is not necessary if Russia’s sphere of influence is recognized. Since his reelection, Trump has been pressuring Ukraine for an early ceasefire and EU members to take responsibility for wars related to Europe’s security. France and Poland have started to discuss sending peacekeeping forces made up of EU members after a ceasefire.



The Trump Doctrine is the polar opposite of the proliferation of free trade and democracy pursued by the United States after World War II. Now, let’s forget the country that showed the way like a lighthouse in the rough seas of international politics, the model of democracy leading the world. We have to quickly adjust to an unfamiliar United States drawn up by Trump 2.0.

