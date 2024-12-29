Today's fortune: Dec. 29, 2024
Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 (Nov. 29 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: social
Lucky direction: south
1936: News about relatives may come your way.
1948: You might acquire something new.
1960: Both spending and gains are likely today.
1972: Go on a family outing or shopping trip.
1984: Enjoy watching a movie or attending a performance.
1996: A cheerful, refreshing day awaits.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1937: Familiar routines bring comfort and peace.
1949: Large families bring joy and energy.
1961: You might have a chance to enjoy good food.
1973: Prioritize family over external matters.
1985: A physically tiring but mentally satisfying day.
1997: Meet friends or spend time with your partner.
Tiger
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: east
1938: Place valuable items where they’re easily visible.
1950: Choose vegetables and fruits over meat today.
1962: Avoid sensitive topics like marriage or career in discussions.
1974: Spend a relaxing day at home.
1986: You might have to work instead of relaxing.
1998: The day may feel dull or uneventful.
Rabbit
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: north
1939: Keep yourself hydrated with warm drinks.
1951: Appreciate traditional values and local goods.
1963: Older possessions may feel more reliable today.
1975: Relationships and items improve with time.
1987: People rarely change — adjust your expectations.
1999: Neither thrilling nor disappointing.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1940: Everything has its rightful place.
1952: A fulfilling and rewarding day awaits.
1964: Expect a day filled with purpose and meaning.
1976: Small joys may turn into big smiles.
1988: Capture special moments with photos.
2000: A day full of energy and excitement.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1941: A compliment can make someone’s day brighter.
1953: Sometimes ignorance can bring peace of mind.
1965: Slowing down might yield better results.
1977: Avoid comparing yourself to others.
1989: Choosing a second-best option might be wise.
2001: Focus on your progress instead of other people's.
Horse
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: south
1942: Everything may feel perfectly aligned.
1954: Engage your family to share the workload.
1966: Success often requires collective effort.
1978: Family bonds and loyalties run deep.
1990: Unity brings strength.
2002: Your relationships may deepen and thrive.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1943: A day filled with happiness and satisfaction.
1955: Achieve goals and savor the results.
1967: Treasure special moments and document them.
1979: You might feel physically drained but mentally content.
1991: Spending on joyful experiences could feel rewarding.
2003: A day of optimism and enthusiasm awaits.
Monkey
Wealth: spending
Health: average
Love: strained
Lucky direction: south
1944: Sometimes speaking less is better.
1956: Your children’s lives are not yours.
1968: Taking your time may yield better outcomes.
1980: Life’s ups and downs balance out, eventually.
1992: Spend time in solitude for self-reflection.
2004: Recognize the difference between dreams and reality.
Rooster
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: strained
Lucky direction: south
1945: Avoid meddling in matters that don’t concern you.
1957: People rarely change, so manage expectations wisely.
1969: Teach independence rather than providing everything.
1981: Reality may differ from your original plans.
1993: Be wary of forming the wrong connections.
2005: Alone time may help clarify your thoughts.
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: fleeting
Lucky direction: east
1946: Avoid favoritism and keep your emotions balanced.
1958: Appearances might not reflect the truth — dig deeper.
1970: Spend time at home resting instead of working.
1982: Do not set unrealistic expectations.
1994: The outcome may fall short of what you anticipated.
2006: Not everything is as it seems.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1935: A fulfilling and satisfying day awaits.
1947: Emotional bonds outweigh material wealth today.
1959: Progress may align with your plans.
1971: Moderate spending enhances life’s joy.
1983: Create memories with your family.
1995: You may feel emotionally recharged today.
2007: An opportunity to enjoy delicious food awaits.
