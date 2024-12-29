 Berlin sack manager Svensson over poor Bundesliga run
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Berlin sack manager Svensson over poor Bundesliga run

Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 13:22 Updated: 29 Dec. 2024, 15:59
Bo Svensson, then-Union Berlin manager, arrives for a Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg in Berlin, Germany on Nov. 8. [AFP/YONHAP]

Bo Svensson, then-Union Berlin manager, arrives for a Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg in Berlin, Germany on Nov. 8. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Union Berlin has sacked manager Bo Svensson over the club’s unimpressive run in the ongoing 2024-25 Bundesliga season, the club announced Friday.
 

Related Article

 
“After a thorough analysis of the season so far, we are convinced that a significant change is necessary to reverse the trend,” the club said in a statement released on its website on Friday.
 
The club added that it will announce who will take charge of the team in the next few days.
 
The departure of Svensson comes only about six months after he took the helm.
 
Berlin, where Korean midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong has played since joining on loan from fellow Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart, has seen an up-and-down run that put them in 12th place in the 18-team league table as of press time Sunday.
 
Union Berlin midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong celebrates scoring during a Bundesliga match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Berlin, Germany on Nov. 30. [EPA/YONHAP]

Union Berlin midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong celebrates scoring during a Bundesliga match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Berlin, Germany on Nov. 30. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Berlin picked up a few wins in the early days of the season, but has seen a downhill slide in recent matches, having failed to secure a victory since a 2-0 win over Holstein Kiel on Oct. 20.
 
Friday’s announcement comes before the Bundesliga resumes on Jan. 10 next year after the winter break.
 
Berlin have a relatively relaxed schedule compared to fellow Bundesliga sides competing in the DFB-Pokal and UEFA competitions, as the club only has league action to catch through the end of the campaign.
 
Jeong, meanwhile, is bound to leave Berlin after the end of the season if the club decides not to sign him as a permanent fixture.
 
The Korean midfielder has been a regular pick at Berlin, with two goals and one assist across 13 appearances as of Sunday.
 
Berlin next face Heidenheim on Jan. 11 and have upcoming fixtures against Lee Jae-sung and Hong Hyun-seok’s Mainz and Kim Min-jae’s Bayern Munich in the second half of the season, setting up possible Korean derbies.
 
Mainz have seen a smooth run to sit in fifth place, while Bayern are at the top of the league table with just one loss from their opening 15 games.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Union Berlin Jeong Woo-yeong Bo Svensson

More in Football

[VIDEO] Postecoglou ready to face Wolves despite squad challenges

Center-back Kim Ji-soo stands tall in Premier League debut for Brentford

Berlin sack manager Svensson over poor Bundesliga run

Brentford defender Kim Ji-soo becomes youngest S. Korean to play in Premier League

Thrown to the wolves: Hwang Hee-chan's fruitless hunt for success this year

Related Stories

Jeong Woo-yeong gets on scoresheet in Union Berlin's 2-1 loss to Leverkusen

Jeong Woo-young scores first goal for Union Berlin in 2-1 win over Hoffenheim

Bayern thrash Union 3-0 in Korean derby featuring Kim Min-jae and Jeong Woo-yeong

'Little' Jeong Woo-yeong joins VfB Stuttgart

[VIDEO] 정우영 쾰른전서 리그 1호골 | Jeong Woo-yeong's goal vs. Koln
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)