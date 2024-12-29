 [VIDEO] Postecoglou ready to face Wolves despite squad challenges
[VIDEO] Postecoglou ready to face Wolves despite squad challenges

Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 14:41
To view video content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문”


 
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledges the challenges his team faces with a tight fixture schedule and squad issues but remains determined to adapt and prepare for the upcoming clash against Wolves. 
 
Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou speaks about his side's upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. [ONE FOOTBALL]

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou Wolves Premier League

