 Goto have a good time: Express Bus Terminal to Banpo Park gets tourist designation
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 16:52
Shoppers walk through the Goto Mall connected to Express Bus Terminal Station in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 30. [YONHAP]

The district office announced that the area between the Express Bus Terminal and Banpo Han River Park to the north has finally been designated the "Goto-Sebit Special Tourist Zone," the eighth such designation in Seoul. The area includes tourist and shopping facilities such as the underground shopping center as well as Shinsegae Department Store, Sebit Island on the river and the Banpo Han River Park.
