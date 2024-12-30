 Gov't to inspect all Boeing 737-800 planes used by local airlines
Gov't to inspect all Boeing 737-800 planes used by local airlines

Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 11:57
Jeju Air's Boeing 737-800 [YONHAP]

The Korean government will conduct inspections on all Boeing 737-800 airplanes used by local airlines.
 
The announcement follows the deadly crash of Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800 returning from Bangkok, Thailand, with 175 passengers and six crew members. The flight crashed Sunday at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla, resulting in the deaths of nearly everyone on board.
 
According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Monday, the government will strengthen flight safety by conducting a special inspection on all Boeing 737-800s used by local airlines.
 
 

Most local low-cost carriers use this Boeing model, with Jeju Air operating the largest fleet of 39, followed by T'way Air with 27, Jin Air with 19, Eastar Jet with 10, Air Incheon with four and Korean Air with two.
 
"We will be checking the operation rates of these [Boeing] airplanes, as well as ensuring that maintenance and checkups before and after flights are conducted properly," a spokesperson from the Transport Ministry said.

BY KIM JEE-HEE [[email protected]]
