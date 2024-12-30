 Call for credit: Ad offers loans as lenders see debts hit record
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 16:53 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 17:01
An ad offers credit card loans on a pole in downtown Seoul on Dec. 30. [YONHAP]

Loan delinquency for large lenders set a record in the first half of this year, with data from the Financial Supervisory Service on Dec. 30 showing that lenders with debt of 10 billion won ($6.8 million) or more came to 13.1 percent, up half a percentage point from the end of 2024.
