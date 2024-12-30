Derivatives-linked security sales in Korea inch down during Q3

Sales of derivatives-linked securities in Korea inched down during the third quarter of the year, data showed Monday.The combined value of equity-linked securities (ELS) and derivative-linked securities (DLS) issued in the July-September period came to 14.2 trillion won (US$9.62 billion), down from 14.5 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.The reading, however, marks an increase from the 13.2 trillion won issued a year earlier.ELS refers to hybrid debt securities, whose returns are determined by the performance of underlying equities. ELS products track benchmark stock indexes, including the Korea Composite Stock Price Index 200.Sales of ELS products in the third quarter came to 9.4 trillion won, down from 10.2 trillion won issued three months earlier, the data showed.The value of outstanding ELS products stood at 48.2 trillion won as of end-September, down from 50.7 trillion won from three months earlier.Meanwhile, sales of DLS came in at 4.8 trillion won in the July-September period, up from 4.3 trillion won three months earlier.The value of outstanding DLS stood at 30.1 trillion won at the end of September, up from 29.8 trillion won over the cited period, the data showed.Yonhap