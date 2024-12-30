 Derivatives-linked security sales in Korea inch down during Q3
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Derivatives-linked security sales in Korea inch down during Q3

Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 17:55 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 18:22
 
Sales of derivatives-linked securities in Korea inched down during the third quarter of the year, data showed Monday.
 
The combined value of equity-linked securities (ELS) and derivative-linked securities (DLS) issued in the July-September period came to 14.2 trillion won (US$9.62 billion), down from 14.5 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 
The reading, however, marks an increase from the 13.2 trillion won issued a year earlier.
 
ELS refers to hybrid debt securities, whose returns are determined by the performance of underlying equities. ELS products track benchmark stock indexes, including the Korea Composite Stock Price Index 200.
 
Sales of ELS products in the third quarter came to 9.4 trillion won, down from 10.2 trillion won issued three months earlier, the data showed.
 
The value of outstanding ELS products stood at 48.2 trillion won as of end-September, down from 50.7 trillion won from three months earlier.
 
Meanwhile, sales of DLS came in at 4.8 trillion won in the July-September period, up from 4.3 trillion won three months earlier.
 
The value of outstanding DLS stood at 30.1 trillion won at the end of September, up from 29.8 trillion won over the cited period, the data showed.

Yonhap
tags Korea ELS DLS

More in Finance

Market mavens in the making: Korea Exchange closes out 2024

Crises draw finance chief away from focus as economic challenges intensify

Derivatives-linked security sales in Korea inch down during Q3

Kospi extends losing streak to fourth session as political turmoil continues

Call for credit: Ad offers loans as lenders see debts hit record

Related Stories

FSS alarm bells ring as brokerages take big risks for yield

Korean banks compensate retailers for Hong Kong-tied ELS losses

Cooling off period now required for high-risk investments

Woori Bank will follow FSS plan to compensate losses from Hong Kong-tied securities

Financial watchdog to begin another probe into Hong Kong-tied ELS
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)