Business lobbies express condolences for Jeju Air disaster
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 16:39 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 18:49
"We extend our deepest condolences with a heavy heart over the tragic accident at Muan airport," the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement Monday.
"Efforts must be made to promptly recover from this unfortunate accident with unwavering national support. The business community will also spare no effort or necessary assistance in creating a safer society."
The Federation of Korean Industries stated that the fact that many families were aboard when the accident happened around the year-end holiday season makes the tragedy even more heartbreaking.
The Korea International Trade Association also expressed deep consolation toward the families of the deceased.
"The trade community hopes society will come together as one to overcome this tragedy and recover from the pain," the trade association said. "We pledge active participation in devising measures to prevent such a tragedy from happening again and to contribute to building a safer society."
The Korea Enterprise Federation also sent its condolences.
A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 passenger air plane crashed into a wall at Muan airport on Sunday morning after failing to land properly, with some reports pointing to a landing gear failure. The plane in question is suspected to have suffered a bird strike before attempting to land, although a direct relation to any possible landing gear malfunction is yet to be confirmed.
A total of 181 passengers were on board, with only two flight attendants sitting in the very back of the plane surviving the crash.
