NCsoft maintains highest ESG rating among Korean game publishers
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 18:52
- CHO YONG-JUN
Game publisher NCsoft maintained its AA environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating this year, the highest in Korea's game publishing industry.
The company received its AA rating from global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).
The game publisher first received an A rating in 2021 and has maintained its AA rating for three consecutive years.
The MSCI ESG Ratings, established in 1999, measure how well a firm financially manages environmental, social and governance risks. The ratings range from AAA to CCC.
According to the game publisher, NCsoft was recognized for its privacy risk management, transparent reporting on environmental information and systematic grievance settlement processes.
The game publisher also received an A rating in the ESG evaluation conducted by the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability in August.
“We will continue to actively implement ESG initiatives,” NCsoft's head of ESG management Kim Hyun-joo said.
