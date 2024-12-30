Shares of Jeju Air, holding company lose over 10% after crash
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 12:37
- KIM JU-YEON
Shares of Jeju Air and its majority stakeholder, Aekyung Holdings, tanked as markets opened on Monday morning following a deadly crash that killed 179 the previous day.
The airline's shares were trading at 7,040 won ($4.80) at 9:03 a.m., down 14.25 percent from the previous session, marking the lowest point for the airline this year.
AK Holdings, which owns 50.37 percent of the airline, dropped by 11.3 percent to trade at 9,730 won at the same time. This also marked a one year low for the company.
Online users rallied to call for a larger boycott across Aekyung Group’s wide portfolio of goods and services as they shared information on social media that the group’s subsidiary, Aekyung Industrial, was also the manufacturer of a humidifier sterilizer that had led to more than 1,260 fatalities.
Users shared pictures of the group’s affiliates and brands that include cleaning products and cosmetics as well as its department store business.
Aekyung Industrial was trading at 12,900 won at 9:05 a.m., down 7 percent, while Aekyung Chemical exchanged at 6,460 won, down 9 percent.
A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 returning from Bangkok crash-landed at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Sunday. A total of 179 of the 181 passengers were killed.
While the exact cause of the crash has not been identified, with officials suggesting the possibility of a bird strike or bad weather playing a role, aviation experts have also floated a potential defect in the aircraft.
