A reinterpretation of Trump’s ‘ENCS’ (KOR)

AN PYEONG-EOK

The author is a professor of international relations at Daegu University.



Donald Trump will resume the job of president of the United States on January 20, 2025. For trade partners with a surplus, such as China, Korea and Germany, to prepare for a tariff war and new international order, the “Trump Doctrine” must be understood correctly. Gideon Rachman, an international affairs columnist for the Financial Times, and experts sum up Trump’s major policies with the abbreviation “ENCS.” The following is a reinterpretation of “ENCS” from Korea’s point of view.



The first is “Economy.” During the campaign, Trump liked to say “tariff” was the most beautiful word. He strictly calculates gains and loses even when dealing with military allies and friendly countries. A notable example is demanding that Korea increase its contribution to United States Forces Korea ninefold.



Second, in putting the “Nation-State” at the forefront, Trump considers international organizations nuisances. He said during the 2016 campaign that the EU was a means for Germany to gain an advantage and that Brexit was a great thing. He became friends with Nigel Farage, who led the movement in the Britain to leave the EU at the time of Brexit. His first overseas trip after his inauguration in May 2017 was to Brussels, the administrative capital of the EU, but he only revealed differences in positions with the EU as he advocated for trade protectionism and was indifferent to climate change.



The third is “Culture.” Rather than universal human values such as human rights and democracy, he puts culture and identity first. While the United States is a country built on immigration, he even wants to reduce legal immigration. He puts white people at the center and is wary of the rest as “others” who threaten the country. European far-right parties share the idea. RN of France and AfD of Germany openly promote exaggerated worries that too many Muslim immigrants are coming in to replace the white population.



The last one is “Spheres of Influence.” The plan calls for the United States to selectively intervene in terms of the spheres of influence. Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned NATO’s eastward expansion as a justification to invade Ukraine. Trump’s point of view is that a war is not necessary if Russia’s sphere of influence is recognized. Since his reelection, Trump has been pressuring Ukraine for an early ceasefire and EU members to take responsibility for wars related to Europe’s security. France and Poland have started to discuss sending peacekeeping forces made up of EU members after a ceasefire.



The Trump Doctrine is the polar opposite of the proliferation of free trade and democracy pursued by the United States after World War II. Now, let’s forget the country that showed the way like a lighthouse in the rough seas of international politics, the model of democracy leading the world. We have to quickly adjust to an unfamiliar United States drawn up by Trump 2.0.







‘ENCS’로 요약되는 트럼프 독트린의 정체

안병억 대구대 교수(국제관계)



도널드 트럼프가 새해 1월 20일 미국 대통령 집무를 재개한다. 중국과 한국, 독일 등 대미 무역흑자국들이 트럼프발 관세전쟁과 새 국제질서에 대비하려면 ‘트럼프 독트린’을 명확히 이해해야 한다. 영국 일간지 파이낸셜타임스(FT)의 국제문제 칼럼니스트 기디언 래크먼과 전문가들이 트럼프의 주요정책을 영어 약어 ‘ENCS’로 정리했다. 이 기사를 우리나라 입장에서 재해석하면 이렇다.



우선, 경제(Economy)다. 트럼프는 유세 전쟁에서 “관세가 가장 아름다운 단어”라고 즐겨 말했다. 군사동맹, 우방국이라도 철저하게 거래하며 이해타산을 따진다. 주한미군 방위 분담금을 9배 인상하라는 요구가 대표적이다.



둘째, 민족국가(Nation State)를 전면에 내세우는 한편, 국제기구는 매우 성가신 존재로 여긴다. 그는 2016년 대선에서 유럽연합(EU)은 “독일이 이득을 보는 수단”, 영국이 EU를 탈퇴하는 브렉시트는 “멋진 일”이라고 평했다. 영국의 EU 탈퇴 운동을 주도한 나이절 패라지와 브렉시트를 계기로 친분을 맺었다. 대통령 취임 후 첫 해외순방으로 2017년 5월 말 EU의 행정수도 브뤼셀을 방문했지만, 보호무역에 앞장서고 기후변화에 무관심한 트럼프는 정반대 입장인 EU와 견해차만 드러냈다.



문화(Culture)가 세 번째다. 인권이나 민주주의 같은 인류 보편의 공통적인 가치가 아니라 문화와 정체성을 앞장세운다. 미국은 이민자가 가꿔온 나라이지만 합법적인 이민조차 줄이려 한다. 백인을 중심에 놓고, 나머지는 미국을 위협하는 타자로 경계한다. 유럽 극우정당들과 같은 생각이다. 프랑스의 국민연합(RN)이나 독일대안당(AfD)은 ‘이슬람 이민자들이 너무 많이 들어와 백인을 대체한다’는 과장된 우려를 공공연하게 드러낸다.



마지막은 세력권(Spheres of Influence)이다. 미국이 세력권을 기준으로 국제분쟁에 지극히 선택적으로 개입해야 한다는 구상이다. 러시아의 푸틴은 우크라이나 침략 명분으로 나토의 동진을 거론했다. 트럼프가 볼 때 러시아의 세력권을 인정해주면 전쟁은 불필요했다. 그는 지난달 재선부터 우크라이나에 조기 휴전을, EU 회원국들에는 유럽 안보와 관련된 전쟁은 유럽이 책임지라고 강하게 압박 중이다. 프랑스와 폴란드 일부에서 휴전 후 EU 회원국들로 구성된 평화유지군 파견이 논의되는 것도 이런 배경에서다.



트럼프 독트린은 2차대전 후 미국이 실행한 자유무역과 민주주의 확산과 극과 극이다. 이제는, 국제정치라는 거센 바다에서 등대처럼 항로를 제시한 미국, 민주주의 모범국으로서 세계를 이끈 미국을 잊자. 트럼프 2.0이 그리는 낯선 미국에 빨리 적응해야 한다.

