Sheer sophistry, excuses and self-justification (KOR)

Legal representatives of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun flatly denied the charges of an insurrection attempt through the martial law apparatus against his client and President Yoon Suk Yeol. Their statement reiterated that the declaration of martial law — an exclusive presidential authority granted under the Constitution — was to sound the alarm against “political malfeasance” enabled by legislative overreach, echoing Yoon’s explanation for his action. Kim’s side accused the main opposition of attempting insurrection to “oust an elected president” who merely exercised legitimate authority.



Anyone has the right to defend themselves, especially against a grave felony of insurrection. But what was said during the 90-minute press conference only underscored the self-righteousness and bigoted perspectives of the president and the former defense minister. The press conference organizers refused to allow in some media outlets as they wished to receive reporters “whom they approved.”



According to Kim’s lawyers, the traditional provision on civilian curfews in a martial law decree was dropped by the president who did not wish to cause discomforts for the public as the design of the declaration was to manifest the rightful presidential authority to the National Assembly. How they think such reasoning can work on people who witnessed armed soldiers encircling and raiding into the assembly of lawmakers is ludicrous. The admission that the president proofread the martial law decree draft means Yoon had endorsed the provision mandating persecution of trainee doctors that failed return to work.



They also distorted foreign news coverage in which some found Korea’s “democracy at work” following the declaration of martial law to their favorable light. Kim’s representatives said the observation points to the process of the president’s prompt lifting of the decree after legislative vote. They stressed that the declaration was merely raising a warning as the event has not caused any casualties and that the military withdrawal had been orderly. But a crime cannot be pardoned because it failed in the attempt.



The lawyers flatly denied that the president or the defense minister ordered arrest of lawmakers. They claimed the president commanded the defense minister not to block entries or activities of lawmakers. That would mean the martial-law commander and police chief lied for having testified that they were ordered to hinder lawmakers and arrest them.



The sudden and defiant tone of the press conference contrasts with Kim’s earlier apologetic demeanor including his decision to forgo a hearing on his arrest warrant and suicide attempt. A swift and thorough investigation into the matter is essential to get to the truth and stave off further dubious ploys.







김용현도 ‘국회 패악질’ 궤변, 국민은 안중에도 없나



“내란 아냐” 대통령 비호에 외신까지 아전인수 해석

의원 체포 시도 정황도 전면 부인…수사 속도 내야





김용현 전 국방부 장관이 어제 변호인을 통해 자신과 윤석열 대통령의 혐의를 전면 부인하는 기자회견을 했다. 12·3 계엄 선포의 배경이 “(야당의) 국회를 이용한 ‘정치 패악질’에 대해 경종을 울리기 위한 것”이라며 앞서 윤 대통령의 담화와 같은 주장을 폈다. 김 전 장관 측은 “국민이 선출한 대통령의 헌법상 권한인 계엄 선포를 내란으로 선동해 끌어내리려는 것이 내란 시도”라고도 했다.



내란 중요임무 종사 혐의로 구속돼 기소를 앞둔 피의자가 변호인을 통해 혐의를 부인하는 것은 정당한 방어권 행사로 볼 수 있다. 그러나 1시간30분에 걸쳐 진행된 기자회견의 상당 부분이 윤 대통령과 김 전 장관의 자가당착적 의식을 보여주는 내용이다. 이날 회견 주최 측이 일부 언론사의 진입을 막으며 “우리 기자회견이니까 우리가 원하는 기자들한테만 질문받겠다"고 한 점도 위험한 언론관이다.



김 전 장관 측의 주장 중엔 계엄포고령 초안에 ‘국민 통행금지’가 있었지만 윤 대통령 지시로 삭제했다는 내용도 등장했다. ‘국회에 경종을 울리겠다’는 목적에 맞게 윤 대통령이 국민 생활의 불편과 경제활동 등을 고려했다는 것이다. 군인을 동원해 국민을 대표하는 국회의원의 정치활동을 막는 상황을 지켜본 국민이 이런 주장에 수긍할지는 의문이다. 초등학생도 알 만한 헌법 원리를 윤-김 두 사람만 모르는 것인가. 이 주장으로 ‘복귀 위반 전공의는 계엄법에 의해 처단한다’는 포고령 문구가 윤 대통령의 승인을 받은 것이라는 사실이 확인됐다.



계엄 관련 사태를 ‘민주주의 작동’이라고 분석한 외신의 보도에 관해서도 아전인수식 해석을 했다. “계엄을 선포하고 계엄해제 요구를 통해 계엄이 해제된 지금의 상황 전체를 지칭하는 보도”라는 것이다. 이들은 “계엄은 경종을 울리는 차원이었으며, 사상자가 전혀 없었고, 계엄 해제 이후 각 지휘관의 통제하에 질서 있는 철수를 한 것이 명백한 사실”이라고 주장했다. 그러나 실패한 범죄가 무죄의 증거일 수는 없다.



국회의원 체포 지시 의혹에 대해서도 혐의를 전면 부인했다. 윤 대통령은 김 전 장관에게 의원 출입을 막거나 의사활동을 막지 말라고 지시했다는 것이다. 그렇다면 이미 윤 대통령으로부터 의원을 막거나 체포하라는 취지의 전화를 받았다고 진술한 특전사령관과 경찰청장이 거짓말했다는 얘기인가.



김 전 장관의 주장은 지난 10일 법원의 구속영장 실질심사를 포기하며 밝힌 입장과도 배치된다. 당시 그는 “국민 여러분들께 큰 불안과 불편을 끼쳐드린 점을 깊이 사죄드린다”고 했고, 이후 극단 선택 시도까지 했다. 여러 면에서 고개가 갸웃거려지는 기자회견의 의도는 결국 지지세력 결집이라는 분석도 나온다. 결국 신속한 수사로 12·3 계엄사태의 실체적 진실을 명백히 밝히는 것만이 혼돈을 최소화하는 길이다.

