Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 09:28
Thrown to the wolves: Hwang Hee-chan’s fruitless hunt for success this year
곤경에 처한 황희찬, 분위기 반전 가능할까
Friday, Dec. 27-29, 2024
After storming to a career-best performance last season, Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan has been on a contrastingly poor run this season with zero goal contributions across 13 appearances as of Thursday.
storm to: 돌격하다, 미친 듯 날뛰다
career-best: 선수 경력 중 최고
contrastingly: 대조적으로
goal contribution: 골 기여
appearance: 경기 출전
울버햄튼 원더러스 공격수 황희찬이 지난 시즌 커리어 최고 활약을 펼친 뒤 이번 시즌엔 목요일(12월 26일) 기준 13경기에서 단 한 골도 넣지 못하며 대조적인 모습을 보이고 있다.
Hwang was an integral part of Wolves’ run last season, ending the 2023-24 Premier League campaign as the team’s top scorer with 12 goals in 29 fixtures.
integral: 필수적인
fixture: 경기
황희찬은 2023~2024 프리미어리그 시즌에서 필수적인 역할을 하면서 29경기 12골을 기록, 팀 최다 득점자로 이 시즌을 마무리했다.
But why has the Korean forward gone from hero to zero? And can he keep his place in the best XI under new manager Vitor Pereira?
hero to zero: 성공한 사람에서 실패한 사람으로
best XI: 베스트 11 (팀의 최정예 선수 11명)
그런데 황희찬은 왜 이토록 성공적인 시즌을 보내고 이번엔 이토록 부진할까? 그가 과연 신임 비토르 페레이라 감독 하에 베스트 11 자리를 지킬 수 있을까?
Able to play as a winger or No. 9, Hwang has proved to be lethal for both Wolves and the Korean national team when playing on the left flank, where he can maximize his attacking prowess by cutting inside the penalty box to shoot with his preferred right foot.
winger: 윙어 (측면 공격수)
lethal: 치명적인, 파괴적인
flank: 측면
attacking prowess: 공격 능력
preferred foot: 주로 쓰는 발
황희찬은 윙어나 9번 (중앙) 공격수로 뛸 수 있으며 울버햄튼과 한국 국가대표팀에서 모두 왼쪽 측면에서 뛸 때 파괴력이 있음을 증명했다. 그는 페널티 박스 안쪽으로 치고 들어오고 그의 주발인 오른발로 슈팅을 때리며 공격 능력을 극대화할 수 있다.
With his agile movements on the edge of the area, he was able to dribble past defenders and finish the job himself last season. When playing as a No. 9, he capitalized his positioning skills effectively to convert crosses in the penalty box.
agile: 민첩한
finish the job: 골을 넣다
capitalize: 활용하다
positioning skills: 위치 선정 능력
convert: 전환하다
그는 지난 시즌 측면에서 민첩한 움직임으로 수비수를 드리블로 제치고 직접 골을 넣었다. 9번 공격수로 뛸 때는 위치 선정 능력을 활용해 페널티 박스 안에서 크로스를 효과적으로 골로 전환했다.
But these fortes have not been visible this season as he has been stuck on the right flank, where his contribution to the team’s attack has been reduced to mere crosses.
forte: 강점
visible: 보이는, 알아볼 수 있는
그러나 올 시즌에는 이러한 강점이 보이지 않는다. 그가 오른쪽 측면에만 머무르며 단순 크로스를 올리는 역할로 팀 공격에 기여하는 부분이 줄어들었기 때문이다.
Fellow Wolves players Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Stand Larsen have taken up the team’s offensive duties this season, diminishing the need for Hwang to fill in.
offensive duty: 공격 임무, 공격
diminish: 줄어들다
fill in: 채우다, 대신하다
울버햄튼 동료 마테우스 쿠냐와 예르겐 스트란드 라르센이 올 시즌 팀의 공격 임무를 맡으며 황희찬이 대신 출전해야 할 필요성을 줄였다.
The Wolves forward has been a core part of the national team with 69 caps, but a significant decrease in playing time opens the possibility of new players starting over him.
core: 핵심의
cap: A매치 (국가대표 경기) 출전 횟수
황희찬은 A매치 69경기에 출전하면서 국가대표팀의 핵심 선수로 활약했다. 하지만 출전 시간의 상당한 감소는 새로운 선수들이 그를 대신해 선발 출전할 수 있는 가능성을 연다.
The national team also has many left winger options, including Stoke City’s Bae Jun-ho and Swansea City’s Eom Ji-sung, who both executed Hwang’s role during the October international break.
execute: 수행하다
international break: A매치 기간
국가대표팀은 스토크 시티의 배준호와 스완지 시티의 엄지성 등 왼쪽 윙어 자원이 많다. 이 둘 다 10월 A매치 기간 중 황희찬의 역할을 수행했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
