일론 머스크가 짓는 텍사스 도시, ‘스타베이스’
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 09:33
Elon Musk Is Creating His Own Texas Town. Hundreds Already Live There.
Over the past few years, Elon Musk has expanded his footprint in Texas, moving his companies from California and building offices, warehouses and manufacturing plants across a growing number of Texas counties.
Now Musk is trying to do something that few, if any, titans of industry have done in a century: create his own company town.
Musk has long talked about his desire to make a new town — which he hopes to call Starbase — in coastal South Texas, where his rocket launch company, SpaceX, is based.
For years, the plan did not appear to be moving forward in any official way, in part because creating a new municipality in Texas requires a certain number of residents and support from a majority of voters.
But in that time, SpaceX employees have packed into newly refurbished midcentury homes and temporary housing in the shadow of the company’s rockets.
Then this month, company employees who live around its offices and launch site took the first major step toward incorporating a town, gathering signatures and filing an official petition to hold an election.
If authorized by Cameron County, the election would allow voters to cast a ballot for a slate of three new city officials, including the city’s first mayor. The petition suggests that the mayor will be SpaceX’s security manager, Gunnar Milburn.
The Starbase petition describes a community of around 500 current inhabitants, including at least 219 primary residents and more than 100 children, in an area at the very end of State Highway 4 by Boca Chica Beach, where SpaceX launches many of its rockets.
The town would be about 1.5 square miles.
Nearly everyone is a renter and works at SpaceX, according to the petition.
In a letter filed along with the petition, Kathryn Lueders, SpaceX’s general manager for Starbase, said the company needed “the ability to grow Starbase as a community,” and noted that SpaceX “currently performs civil functions” because of its remote location, including managing utilities and providing schooling and medical care.
“Incorporation would move the management of some of these functions to a more appropriate public body,” Lueders wrote in her letter to the Cameron County judge, who is the county’s top executive and must approve the petition if it meets all of the legal requirements.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2024 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/24/us/starbase-texas-city-elon-musk-spacex.html
지난 몇 년간 일론 머스크는 자신이 만든 기업들을 캘리포니아에서 텍사스로 옮기고, 텍사스 여러 카운티에 걸쳐 사무실, 창고, 제조 공장을 건설하며 영역을 확대해왔다.
이제 그는 지난 세기 동안 제조업계의 거물들도 시도하지 못했던 새로운 도전에 나선다. 바로 텍사스에 머스크의 도시를 세우는 것이다.
한참 전부터 머스크는 자신의 회사인 로켓 발사 기업 스페이스엑스가 있는 텍사스 남부 해안에 ‘스타베이스’ 라는 새로운 도시를 만들겠다는 열망을 공공연히 밝혀왔다.
이 계획은 오랫동안 공식적인 진전이 없었다. 이는 텍사스에 새로운 행정단위를 만들려면 일정 수 이상의 주민이 있어야 하고, 이들 대다수의 지지가 필요하기 때문이다.
그동안 스페이스엑스 직원들은 회사 인근, 로켓 발사대 그늘 아래 있는, 새로 개조된 1940~1960년대 주택과 임시 주거 시설에서 생활해왔다.
이번 달 회사 사무실과 발사장 주변에 거주해 온 직원들은 도시 설립을 위한 첫 번째 중요한 단계를 밟았다. 이들이 서명을 받고 투표에 필요한 공식 청원을 제출한 것이다.
만약 카메론카운티에서 승인을 받으면, 주민들은 투표를 통해 첫 시장을 포함한 세 명의 신임 도시 관리자를 선출할 수 있다. 청원에 따르면 첫 시장 후보는 스페이스엑스 보안 관리자 거너 밀번이다.
스타베이스 설립 청원서에는 현 주민 약 500명이 포함된 공동체에 대해 설명한다. 이들 중 219명 이상이 상시 거주자이며, 100명이 넘는 어린이들이 있다. 이 지역은 스페이스엑스가 로켓을 발사하는 보카치카 해변 근처 고속도로 4번의 끝 부분에 있으며, 도시 면적은 약 1.5 제곱마일(약 3.9km²)이다.
청원에 따르면 주민 대부분은 임차인이고 거의 모두 스페이스엑스에서 일한다.
스페이스엑스의 스타베이스 총괄 매니저인 캐서린 루더스가 청원과 함께 제출한 편지는 ‘스타베이스를 공동체로 성장하게 할 능력’ 이 필요하다고 강조했다. 또 이 지역이 너무 외딴 곳에 있어 현재 스페이스엑스가 거주자를 위한 시설 관리, 교육 제공, 의료 서비스 등이 포함된 공공 서비스 제공자 역할을 하고 있다고 설명했다.
카메론카운티의 최고 행정관인 판사에게 발송된 편지에서 루더스는 “승인은 이러한 기능 중 일부를 더 적합한 공공기관으로 이관하는 계기가 될 것”이라고 밝혔다. 모든 법적 요건을 충족할 경우 판사는 청원을 승인하게 된다.
WRITTEN BY J. DAVID GOODMAN AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
