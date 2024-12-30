Revamped 'Cyrano' returns with enhanced production, but familiar twists
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 14:50 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 16:49
Musical “Cyrano,” a story of the “romantic hero” Cyrano, returns for its third season in five years at the Seoul Arts Center's CJ Towol Theater in southern Seoul, reimagined with enhanced musical numbers and stage design for a more supplemented production.
“Cyrano” is based on Edmond Rostand’s play “Cyrano de Bergerac” (1897). The musical is set in 17th-century France. It is the story of Cyrano, a valiant hero of the “Cadets of Gascony,” who has great eloquence and swordsmanship. Cyrano is a character who loses confidence in his appearance in front of his beloved Roxane due to his big nose. However, to support the handsome recruit Christian and Roxane’s romance, he generously pours his talents into ghostwriting love letters for Christian.
This season, Roxane, the musical's heroine and the central figure in its love triangle, has been reimagined as a more independent and multidimensional character. Roxane is illustrated as a courageous figure as she ventures into the heart of the battlefield to deliver supplies to the troops for the sake of her beloved.
CJ ENM, the producer of the musical also said that three new musical numbers have been added for this season. Composer Frank Wildhorn, known for his work on musicals such as “Jekyll & Hyde”(1990) and “Mata Hari” (2016) composed the new numbers. The opening number, “Let the Play Begin,” sets the historical background and introduces the characters, progressing the story quickly in the early stages. “If I Only Had the Words” and “I Fell From the Moon” enhance the depth of the narrative that was previously lacking in earlier productions.
Despite the revamped musical performances and strengthened story, some say that the overall plot still leaves something to be desired. The plot lines of Roxane failing to recognize the voice of Cyrano, on behalf of Christian, confessing his love to her under the veil of darkness, or another scene when Cyrano finally reveals that he is the author of the love letters just moments before he dies feel somewhat contrived. Additionally, the scene of Roxane boasting about falling in love only to reveal it’s Christian, just as Cyrano mistakenly assumes she means him, also feels cliché.
This season features actors Choi Jae-rim, Cho Hyung-kyun, and Ko Eun-sung who alternate the role of Cyrano, while actors Na Ha-na, Kim Soo-yeon and Lee Ji-soo take on the role of Roxane.
“Cyrano” runs through Feb. 23. Tickets range from 70,000 won ($47) to 150,000 won.
BY HONG JI-YU
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
