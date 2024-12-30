Stage adaptation of 'The Lives of Others' captures humanity's changing nature
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 15:08 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 17:37
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
This Korean version debuted at the LG Arts Center Seoul in Gangseo District, western Seoul on Nov. 27 and runs through Jan. 19.
Wielser is a cold-hearted character who doesn’t hesitate to torture dissidents to maintain the socialist system but ultimately assimilates into Christa’s artistic belief and is thrown into confusion. The stage ties in the wiretapping room within Dreyman’s house, making it a heterogeneous space, illustrating Wiesler moving back and forth through the two worlds and staying by Dreyman like a shadow.
The characteristics of plays make it so that everything has to be shown on stage. This made some scenes even more vivid than in the original film. The film alternates between the Stasi Records Agency and Dreyman’s apartment. However, in the play, Wiesler hovers around Dreyman and Christa, observing their every movement. This makes the process of Wiesler immersing himself in the life of an artist come across as more convincing.
The play is an answer to the question of where the goodwill of humans starts. Wiesler recovers his humanity through reading Dreyman’s works and watching Christa’s life, while mechanically working with a socialist mindset. Dreyman publishes a work criticizing the reality of East Germany after giving up his stable life in return for compromising the socialist system. Dreyman’s change added fuel to Wiesler’s conscience, and Wiesler sacrificed his life to protect Dreyman. When “the lives of others” no longer belong solely to others, humanity realizes goodness.
The stage portrays diverse settings such as Dreyman’s house, Wiesler’s wiretapping room, the theater and the pub through simple props without much decoration. The stagecraft used shows the visual concreteness while making the audience imagine the relationships of characters through the space.
There are supporting actors who play multiple roles. Actor Kim Jung-ho plays the role of Minister of Culture Bruno Hempf, a symbol of “deep-rooted corruption” who has East Germany’s art scene at his feet, and the role of Jerska, a tragic artist branded as a dissident who is no longer able to direct plays. Actor Lee Ho-chul acts as Wiesler’s superior Oberstleutnant Grubitz who obsesses over promotion and Hauser, a dissident and Wiesler’s friend. The actors’ eyes, speech and movement, changing in each scene leave a significant impression. The lead actors have received favorable comments for their acting. Yoon illustrates Wiesler’s change in a composed but delicate way.
The production runs for 110 minutes without an intermission, with a pacing similar to the original film's 137-minute-long runtime. Fans of the original may find it enjoyable to observe how the same story is expressed in a “theatrical” way.
This play is Son’s debut production as a director. Son is a seasoned actor who has received critical acclaim for performances in plays such as “Réparer Les Vivants” (2019). Son also took charge of translating and adapting the script. The original film won Best International Feature Film in the Academy Awards, Best Film Not in the English Language in the British Academy Film Awards, Best Foreign Film in the César Awards and Best Film, Actor, Supporting Actor Awards and more in the German Film Awards. With a strong fan base in Korea, the film was recently re-released after 17 years.
The play runs through Jan. 19 at the LG Arts Center Seoul. Tickets cost 77,000 won ($52).
BY HONG JI-YU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)