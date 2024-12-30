'Squid Game' actor Park Sung-hoon apologizes for uploading lewd image on Instagram
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 17:16
- KIM JI-YE
"Squid Game" actor Park Sung-hoon apologized for “mistakenly” uploading a pornographic image parodying the show to his Instagram Story on Monday, his agency said on his behalf.
The actor uploaded a cover image of a Japanese porn video on his Instagram Story, which allegedly looked like a parody of “Squid Game.” He immediately deleted the post. However, the post reached many of his followers, stirring up much criticism, especially as the country begins its seven-day national mourning period following the tragic Jeju Air crash that happened the day before.
“Actor Park accidentally posted the image, which he received in a direct message, by mistakenly pressing the wrong button,” his agency, BH Entertainment, said on behalf of the actor. “The actor himself was also very shocked [at what happened].”
“He is deeply sorry for making such a mistake in these circumstances and promises to be especially careful to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” the agency said.
Park debuted in 2008 and appeared in various projects, such as the SBS drama “Roots of the Throne” (2015-16) and horror film “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” (2018).
He gained more popularity through the Netflix series “The Glory” (2022-23), in which he took on the role of Jeon jae-jun. He recently appeared in the latest season of Netflix series “Squid Game,” playing a transgender woman named Hyun-ju.
