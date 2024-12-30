Mokpo National and Jeonnam State universities to merge by 2026
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 18:01
- LEE TAE-HEE
Mokpo National University announced Monday that it has submitted a finalized plan to merge with Jeonnam State University, aiming to complete the merger by March 2026.
The two universities submitted their merger plan to the Ministry of Education on Dec. 27, following a memorandum of understanding signed in January to begin discussions on creating a unified institution.
If the merger is completed, it will mark the first time a four-year university and a two-year university have merged to form a new national university.
"Submitting the merger plan marks the start of a new beginning, and the two universities have been consistently communicating and collaborating to support the development of the region and higher education," said Jang Heon-beom, acting president of Jeonnam State University. "We will continue to work closely throughout the Ministry of Education's evaluation process to ensure the merged university leads South Jeolla's development and growth."
The new university will offer two- and three-year associate degree programs, as well as four-year bachelor's degree programs. Additionally, the universities plan to create a linked degree program for students who wish to transition from an associate to a bachelor's degree.
Current students will graduate with degrees from their respective universities, while students admitted after the merger will earn degrees from the new institution. The name of the merged university has yet to be finalized.
"The merger is not just about combining two universities but represents an important starting point for the future of higher education in South Jeolla," said Song Ha-cheol, president of Mokpo National University. "Together, Mokpo National University and Jeonnam State University will develop curricula and research opportunities tailored to the province's industries and labor demands, contributing to the development of South Jeolla and the nation."
The merged university will operate across seven campuses in South Jeolla, with each campus specializing in specific fields.
Mokpo National University's Namak Campus in Muan County will focus on startup education and house the startup center. Its Dorim Campus, also in Muan County, will offer community learning programs, while the Mokpo Campus in Mokpo will emphasize art and health-related programs. The New Marine Industrial Complex Campus in Yeongam County will specialize in shipbuilding and ocean science, and the Naju Energy Valley Industrial Complex Campus in Naju will focus on energy research and education.
Jeonnam State University's Jangheung Campus will specialize in bioresearch, while its Damyang Campus will focus on industrial technology education.
