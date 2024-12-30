 Kim Jong-un visits Sinpho fish farm in regional economic self-reliance push
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Kim Jong-un visits Sinpho fish farm in regional economic self-reliance push

Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 10:58
Kim Jong-un, center, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Sinpho City Offshore Farm in the city of Sinpho, South Hamgyong Province, in this photo published by the Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 30. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

Kim Jong-un, center, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Sinpho City Offshore Farm in the city of Sinpho, South Hamgyong Province, in this photo published by the Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 30. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a newly completed fish farm in the east coastal city of Sinpho and called for regional development to achieve regional economic self-reliance, state media reported Monday.
 
Kim attended the inauguration ceremony of the Sinpho City Offshore Farm on Saturday, after he ordered the farm's creation during a meeting on regional economic development in July, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

 
Offshore farming "will renew the structure of our fishing industry," the North Korean leader said, adding the offshore farms to be built in the future should be more advanced and suited to the regional characteristics to guarantee the development of the regional economy.
 
"It is important to fully realize by practice that the key to self-reliance and self-sustenance is on them," he said, referring to Sinpho residents.
 
Kim also urged other cities and counties to secure "the independence and driving force of the regional economic development by developing and utilizing the natural resources and favorable economic conditions in their regions."
 
He then toured the fish farm, including a scallop processing facility, and inspected various seafood products, directing efforts to maximize the farm's profitability and effectiveness.
 
This marks his third visit to the facility, following the initial inspection of the farm's construction site in July and the second visit in November during its construction.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Kim Jong-un North Korea

More in North Korea

Kim Jong-un visits Sinpho fish farm in regional economic self-reliance push

North Korea decries South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, declares 'toughest' anti-U.S. counteraction strategy

North Korean soldier captured by Ukrainian forces dies of wounds: NIS

North Korean soldier's drone-hunting tactics revealed in Kursk notebook

NIS confirms capture of North Korean soldier by Ukraine in Kursk

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum to mark 13th anniversary of father’s death

North Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility for first time

North Korean leader visits munitions factory, calls to expand production

North Korean leader stresses 'quality' over 'speed' in regional development

North’s Kim Jong-un guides firing drill with rocket launchers targeting South

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)