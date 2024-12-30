Kim Jong-un visits Sinpho fish farm in regional economic self-reliance push

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a newly completed fish farm in the east coastal city of Sinpho and called for regional development to achieve regional economic self-reliance, state media reported Monday.Kim attended the inauguration ceremony of the Sinpho City Offshore Farm on Saturday, after he ordered the farm's creation during a meeting on regional economic development in July, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.Offshore farming "will renew the structure of our fishing industry," the North Korean leader said, adding the offshore farms to be built in the future should be more advanced and suited to the regional characteristics to guarantee the development of the regional economy."It is important to fully realize by practice that the key to self-reliance and self-sustenance is on them," he said, referring to Sinpho residents.Kim also urged other cities and counties to secure "the independence and driving force of the regional economic development by developing and utilizing the natural resources and favorable economic conditions in their regions."He then toured the fish farm, including a scallop processing facility, and inspected various seafood products, directing efforts to maximize the farm's profitability and effectiveness.This marks his third visit to the facility, following the initial inspection of the farm's construction site in July and the second visit in November during its construction.Yonhap