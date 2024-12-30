Jimmy Carter, former U.S. president, dies at 100

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, the winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, died at his home in Georgia on Sunday, the Carter Center, a nonprofit organization, said. He was 100.Surrounded by his family, the longest-lived president in U.S. history passed away in the Peach State's countryside town of Plains, according to the center. He had reportedly suffered some health issues, including melanoma, and received hospice care."My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love," Chip Carter, the former president's son, was quoted as saying in a release posted on the center's website."My brothers, sister and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs," he added.There will be public observances in Atlanta and Washington, followed by a private interment in Plains, Georgia, the center said. The final arrangements for his state funeral are still pending.Carter, a Democrat, served as the 39th U.S. president from 1977 to 1981. He served in the Georgia State Senate from 1967 to 1971 and as the 76th governor of the Peach State from 1971 to 1975.In 2002, Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize for his longstanding work in pursuit of solutions to world conflicts and promoting democracy and human rights.His wife, Rosalynn Carter, died in November 2023 at 96. He is survived by his children — Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy — 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.Yonhap