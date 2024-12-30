CIO requests arrest warrant for President Yoon on charges of insurrection
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 10:52
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) requested an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection on Monday.
The joint investigative headquarters formed to investigate the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, comprising of the CIO, police and the Defense Ministry, announced that it had requested an arrest warrant for Yoon from the Seoul Western District Court around midnight between Sunday and Monday.
Previously, the CIO requested Yoon to appear three times for questioning on charges of insurrection and obstructing the exercise of rights through abuse of power, but he did not appear each time without giving a response.
This is the first time in the constitutional history of Korea that an arrest warrant has been requested for a sitting president.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
