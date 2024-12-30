141 victims identified after Jeju Air crash, memorial altars to open nationwide
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 11:15 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 12:34
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The identities of 141 deceased victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash had been confirmed as of Monday morning, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced during a briefing at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla.
On Sunday morning, Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, carrying 181 people, crashed into a perimeter fence at Muan International Airport and exploded. The accident resulted in 179 deaths and injured two survivors.
According to the ministry, 141 of the 179 bodies had been identified as of 8:35 a.m.
The ministry said that the bodies of the victims were placed in a temporary mortuary. Relatives will be informed once investigative authorities complete inspections and are ready to release the bodies.
Efforts to identify the victims and retrieve their remains from the crash site continued overnight. The recovered bodies are currently housed in the airport’s hangar — a facility designed to store aircraft. Authorities are also preparing to install refrigeration systems to preserve the bodies.
The recovery of all 179 bodies was completed by around 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Memorial altars will open nationwide starting Monday and will remain in place until Jan. 4, the end of the national mourning period.
In Gwangju and South Jeolla — regions that lost 157 citizens — three memorial altars will be installed at May 18 Democracy Square, the South Jeolla provincial government and the sports park in Muan County.
