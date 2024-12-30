'AI textbooks' are coming to Korea. But is the country ready for them?
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 07:00 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 10:17
- LEE SOO-JUNG
“AI textbooks” aren't physical textbooks — they're tablet apps — but they aim to be something even better.
They include real-time practice questions and can analyze intonation and pronunciation as a learner speaks. An integrated model assesses each user's level of comprehension and tailors questions and explanations appropriately. Instructors can view each student's practice performance, assessed level and correct answer ratio. It's a textbook, but smarter — and personalized.
At least, that's the Korean Ministry of Education's pitch. On Dec.2, the ministry unveiled authorized AI textbooks from private publishers, which are expected to be introduced over the upcoming four years — from 2025 to 2028 — to Korean classrooms. Elementary students to high schoolers, nationwide, will be learning from AI textbooks across English, math, social studies, sciences, history and technology. Incorporating AI into public and mandatory education will offer more personalized learning experiences, said the ministry, with each student provided a device of their own.
However, on Thursday, the ministry's grand AI transition ran into a hurdle when the National Assembly demoted the AI textbooks to supplementary materials. The passage of an amendment to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, led by the opposition Democratic Party — even stripped AI textbooks of their "textbook" title, relegating them to "subsidiary references."
However, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said that introducing AI textbooks would be the "starting point of reducing educational imbalances," helping tackle the polarization of knowledge. He also said the selective use of AI textbooks could worsen the educational gap between AI textbook learners and those not having a chance to use them.
In late November, Education Minister Lee also said AI textbooks would “awaken classrooms” and motivate students to study eagerly, preventing them from dropping out.
However, such an awakening is unlikely to happen without resistance, nor will it come cheap.
Scholars, students and teachers, despite the ministry's effort to incorporate contemporary technology in classrooms, have been less than enthusiastic.
Due to the parliamentary measure, the AI textbooks' downgraded status could prevent the ministry from funding AI textbook distribution and upgrading classroom IT systems. While textbooks are mandatory at schools nationwide and funded by the state, using subsidiary materials is at the discretion of school principals.
The parliamentary National Assembly Research Service calculated that subscription fees paid to textbook publishers would total between 1.9 trillion won ($1.3 billion) and 6.6 trillion won over four years. The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education was set to earmark 203.7 billion won into system improvement and subscription costs.
━
An incomplete endeavor
Joo Jeong-heun, a senior researcher at the Seoul Education Research and Information Institute, believes the technology is not yet comprehensive enough to help students apply their knowledge.
AI is “competent in delivering factual information but has limits in encouraging actual usage of learned knowledge in real life,” Joo told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
“Digital educational content and AI lack intuitive thoughts, which are catalysts prompting people to apply learned knowledge in actual experiences,” Joo said.
Joo said educational policymakers should evaluate how an AI textbook effectively triggers the transfer of learning rather than treating it as a tool for improving students’ grades.
Prof. Kim Bong-jae from Seoul National University of Education’s AI value judgment design center said current AI textbooks do not encompass complex developmental characteristics, which are deeply related to emotional development and value judgment.
“AI technology simply translates students’ behaviors and responses only into intellectual ability,” Kim said. “Only human teachers are capable of understanding the process and variables that influence student’s answer choices and reflecting those behavioral and psychological elements into the curriculum.”
Prof. Kim believes AI textbooks in elementary schools would be “inappropriate” as the students undergo the most significant emotional and social developments during those years. He said using AI textbooks in middle and high schools would be “acceptable,” as those students are mature enough to handle the technology.
A total of 49 percent of 1,656 teachers in Gyeonggi answered that an AI learning tool dubbed High-Learning — developed by the provincial education office — was “meritless,” according to a survey by the Gyeonggi Teachers Union in October. The AI-powered High-Learning program has been up and running since September of last year.
The union told the Korea JoongAng Daily that AI-based educational content was inefficient in terms of time management.
“Device distribution, itself, does not complete education,” said Kim Hee-jung, a teacher’s union spokesperson, who pointed out that the widespread use of AI textbooks puts a number of additional tasks on an instructor's plate, such as troubleshooting a fleet of tablets and ensuring that students are logged into the correct server.
“Based on experience, if one or two students forget their ID and passwords, teachers have to help their log-in process, which normally takes up around 20 to 30 minutes during class hours.”
━
Schools unready
The teachers’ union said that leaving students to study on their own digital devices could “polarize educational achievements.”
A 2024 survey by the National Youth Policy Institute indicated that 63.9 percent of some 2,261 high- and middle-schoolers nationwide know little to nothing about generative AI.
“On average, five percent of students in each high school classroom are capable of using ChatGPT,” Kim from the Gyeonggi teachers’ union said.
Her remarks echo those other critics of AI have been making across sectors as the technology explodes — that it only benefits those who already know how to use it while leaving the rest baffled. Plus, Kim Hee-jung worries, struggling students might just use the tablets to play online games.
Teachers also expressed concern about “lack of time getting familiar with AI textbooks before the spring semester,” which starts in March.
Considering faculty reshuffle and relocation, slated to be complete in mid-February, teachers will likely have only 10 to 15 days to practice content in the AI textbooks — designated by each school before their relocation.
“Teachers are unsure of the effectiveness of teaching accompanied with AI textbooks when lessons are given to students in an underprepared situation,” said Min Jae-sik, a representative of the union of middle school teachers.
Min also noted that AI textbooks have an attached manual for teachers, but not for students.
“Because there is no manual available for students, teachers have to address questions raised by students or solve their technical difficulties one by one,” Min said.
━
The silver lining
Despite the uncertainties surrounding the need for AI textbooks and her own awareness of the technology's limitations, Joo pointed to AI textbooks as having the potential to become a “great learning tool.”
“There are parts where simple and repeated exercises are crucial, and using AI textbooks for such purposes would amplify students' learning.”
Joo has faith that teachers will figure out the optimal timing and usage of AI textbooks as they are well aware of effective teaching methods per each academic lesson.
“Teachers will use AI textbooks once they are proven to be effective and well-made.”
Education Minister Lee also stressed that surveys after AI textbook pilot programs revealed a "high" level of satisfaction. Lee told lawmakers this month that post-use reviews are what really matter.
AI textbook publishers are also confident that their products will gain the trust of students, parents and teachers.
Visang Education, an authorized AI textbook publisher, told the newspaper that his company would make an effort to provide “customized solutions” to students by automatically analyzing data about their behavior and achievements in real time.
“AI textbooks will help students digest academic lessons through a personalized curriculum regardless of one’s learning speed,” a Visang spokesperson said.
The official believes that the wary public attitude derives from vague stereotypes of AI in the education sector. “Learning with AI textbooks,” the spokesperson insisted, “would be a totally different experience.”
BY LEE SOO-JUNG
