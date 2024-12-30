Concerts, award ceremonies canceled after deadly plane crash
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 12:52 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 13:00
A plane crash at Muan Airport in South Jeolla on Sunday led to the cancellation of numerous cultural events including awards ceremonies, fan meetings and concerts.
MBC canceled the “2024 MBC Entertainment Awards," which was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Initially, the broadcaster stated that the photo wall event would be canceled, but the awards ceremony would still take place as planned. However, just two hours before the event, MBC announced the cancellation of the main ceremony as well.
MBC also canceled “King of Masked Singer” and “Let's Go Video Travel.”
Other major broadcasters also adjusted their schedules, replacing regular programs with special breaking news coverage.
SBS canceled several major TV programs, including "Animal Farm," "Running Man" and "My Little Old Boy." KBS2 canceled "Gag Concert" and "2 Days & 1 Night," while JTBC canceled "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator."
Concerts, fan meetings and press conferences were also canceled. Singer Kim Jang-hoon called off his concert set to take place in Suncheon, South Jeolla, on Sunday. Singer Brian announced the cancellation of his fan meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 10. The producers of the upcoming film "Secret: Untold Melody" canceled a press conference that was slated to happen on Monday morning.
On Sunday morning, Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 individuals including six crew members, crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla after returning from Bangkok, Thailand. Emergency authorities reported that all but two of the 181 passengers and crew on board died.
