 G-Dragon and other celebrities share condolences over Jeju Air tragedy
G-Dragon and other celebrities share condolences over Jeju Air tragedy

Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 18:01
Singer G-Dragon [YONHAP]

Celebrities expressed their condolences over the Jeju Air crash that took place in Muan, South Jeolla, on Sunday morning, claiming 179 lives.
 
Singers Lim Young-woong and Sung Si-kyung had a moment of silence with fans at their concerts held on Sunday.  
 

“I feel deep sorrow for the loss of the precious lives,” said Lim at his concert held at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. 
 
Singer Kim Jang-hoon canceled his concert following the news of the incident.
 
“It is not easy for the performer and the organizers to call off concerts or events like this,” Kim said in his social media post on Monday.
 
“I thank the organizers for complying with my requests despite the expected financial damage and complaints from the customers.”
 
An image of a condolence flower with a message posted on actor Kim Hye-soo's Instagram account. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Kim Hye-soo posted an image of a flower with a message expressing condolences on her social media account.
 
“I express my heartfelt condolences to the victims of the deadly Jeju Air plane crash,” said Kim.
 
K-pop icon G-Dragon also posted an image of a condolence flower on his Instagram account on Sunday.
 
Comedians Park Myung-soo, Kim Ji-min and Park Na-rae also expressed their condolences through social media posts.
 
On Sunday morning, Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 individuals including six crew members, crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla after returning from Bangkok, Thailand. Emergency authorities reported that all but two of the 181 passengers and crew on board died.
 
Acting President Choi Sang-mok declared Muan County, South Jeolla, a special disaster area and began a period of national mourning that will continue until Jan. 4.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
