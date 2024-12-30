Generations lost: Jeju Air crash claims vacationing families lives
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 16:39 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 18:58
Many of the passengers of the deadly Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 that ended in a tragic crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla were on winter vacation in Thailand with their friends or family.
The flight had 14 teenagers and children as young as three years old aboard.
A 69-year-old grandfather, surnamed Kim, lost his entire family in the deadly flight accident.
Kim's 61-year-old wife, surnamed Jo, was on the flight with her 39-year-old daughter, 42-year-old son-in-law and two grandchildren aged 14 and nine. They were coming back from a trip that was planned to celebrate the son-in-law’s promotion at the workplace.
The grandfather was absent from the trip due to his being ill.
Kim was looking at the last message his wife sent him, reading “Are you okay? We will arrive early next morning.” Jo was saved on the phone under the name “Treasure.”
On the second floor of the airport was middle-aged Choi, who choked up as he recounted the story of his acquaintance Kim and Kim's family, who had been stationed in India nearly a year ago.
"Kim left less than a year ago to serve as the branch manager of a factory in India,” said Choi. “I heard they planned to meet as a family of four in Thailand for the year-end holidays. His wife and two sons, aged 24 and 20, were on their way back to Korea when the accident happened."
"I heard that meeting in Thailand was a compromise since traveling from India to Korea was too far,” Choi continued. “Kim tried to leave India immediately after hearing the news, but he hasn’t been able to find a flight yet, so we don’t know when he’ll arrive."
“She used to go on trips with relatives a lot,” said the husband. “She was taking her mother overseas to celebrate the end of the year.”
“My [second-eldest] daughter told me that [her mother] was not picking up the phone although she was supposed to have arrived,” the husband said. “I looked at the news and knew of the accident then.”
“She was an endlessly warm and embracing mother,” said the second daughter.
A 55-year-old resident of Mokpo, surnamed Kwon, left on a trip with his wife and didn’t make it back. His daughter lives in Seoul and just had taken the Korean college entrance exam this year. Kwon’s comrade during his military service was the first to come to the airport, saying that Kwon just told his friends he was going to Bangkok a few days ago.
Among the victims were 14 minors, including three-year-old Ko and five-year-old Jung. Many appear to have traveled with their families, as their surnames and reservation numbers matched.
One family included a high school senior who had just completed college entrance exams, their parents and a younger sibling.
The South Jeolla Office of Education confirmed that two teenage brothers, students at a high school in Hwasun, were among the passengers. The elder brother, a senior, and the younger, a first-year student, were traveling with their 43-year-old father. Among the identified victims was also an elementary school student from Mokpo.
An official from the Office of Education, who was recently promoted to Grade 5 civil servant, was also among the deceased.
A total of five deputy directors, including three who were promoted together in 2019, were killed in the crash according to an official from the Office of Education. The trip to Thailand was not for work.
The Jeju Air passenger flight was not chartered under the 2022 agreement with Thailand but was a tour organized by a travel agency, according to a government official. The crashed aircraft was part of Jeju Air's regular service operating four times a week between Muan International Airport and Bangkok since Dec. 8.
It was confirmed that 34 victims were traveling as part of a tour package offered by a Gwangju-based travel agency. Among them were seven former and current public officials from Hwasun County, South Jeolla, as well as friends celebrating a 60th birthday.
The travel agency’s 66-year-old operator, Chae, also perished in the crash.
“My brother ran a small business and often acted as a guide for his clients,” said Chae’s brother. “He was leading this [tourist] group when the accident occurred.”
The group included eight members of a social circle from Hwasun, consisting of three incumbent public officials and five retirees, as well as Jeon, who was celebrating his 60th birthday with his friends.
BY KIM SEO-WON, LEE AH-MI, PARK JONG-SUH, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
