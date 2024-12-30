Interest in shamanism grows as political turmoil, societal pressures affect Koreans
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 19:46
Social turmoil in the country has led more Korean people to lean on shamanism, with an marked increase in interest.
The number of businesses registered for fortune-telling and similar services has been on the rise and major political figures, including former President Yoon Suk Yeol, have drawn controversy for their links to shamanism.
Yoon faced public scrutiny during the 2021 presidential debate when a Chinese character meaning "king" was spotted drawn on his palm as speculations surfaced it was something based on his shamanic beliefs.
The accusations surrounding former Defense Intelligence Command chief Noh Sang-won — allegedly behind Yoon's botched martial law imposition on Dec. 3 — go a step further, as he was also revealed to have run his own fortune-telling business.
According to data by Statistics Korea from April 2022, the number of registered business offering divination and similar services reached 9,391, with 10,194 people working in the industry — up five percent from 2020, when there were 8,942 businesses and 9,692 workers.
The actual number of shamanic practitioners, however, is believed to be much higher.
Kyungcheonshinmyeonghoe, the country’s largest shamanic organization, said that 30,000 shamans are registered as its members, with many more working independently.
These shamans are not hiding anymore, as they are expanding their reach through platforms like YouTube. Some videos by fortune tellers sharing their views on state affairs and the future of the nation are garnering more views than the videos uploaded by political analysts or experts on the same topic.
Numerous fortune-telling YouTubers have 300,000 to 500,000 followers, such as YouTuber GoldPepper.
A YouTube video titled “Korean Peninsula will reconcile in 2025, but...” uploaded by shamanic YouTuber Spirituality and Wisdom, with 18,400 subscribers, in September garnered over 1.16 million views and 1,200 comments as of Monday.
Similarly, a short video summarizing predictions by the legendary Bulgarian fortune teller Baba Vanga, released in December last year, surpassed 10 million views, with over 170,000 likes and over 6,240 comments.
The recent surge in interest in shamanism can be attributed to social unrest amid rapid societal changes brought on by the digital transformation, artificial intelligence and heated competition among individuals, experts say.
Cultural psychologist Dr. Han Min says that a shaman's ability to provide predictions that no one else can draws interest from people.
“Everyone must be curious about the future, but those who lack a support system are especially drawn to fortune-telling that is based on the 'Four Pillars of Life’ principles,” said Dr. Han. “People find it compelling because shamans offer unconventional solutions to national challenges, such as the low birthrate, unification and the climate crisis, which even media and academia fail to address effectively.”
Experts say shamans serve as alternative psychological counselors as societal trust erodes and attachment relationship weaken amid escalating gender conflicts and a rise in single-person households in the country.
“The younger generation, facing challenges in employment and marriage, wants to hear words of hope," said Lee Eun-hee, professor of the Department of Consumer and Child Studies at Inha University. “For many, shamanism serve as a form of counseling."
Prof. Uriya Shavit from Tel Aviv University, who has extensively studied Korean shamanism, said, "Turning to an exorcist is less about believing in God and more about seeking someone trustworthy to confide in."
Another key factor driving the growing interest in shamanism is Korea’s distinct religious landscape.
According to a census conducted by Ipsos, 53 percent of Koreans identified as having no religion, the highest percentage among the 26 major countries surveyed. Moreover, only 33 percent of Koreans said they believe in the existence of God, a figure second only to Japan. Such lack of religious affiliation has created fertile ground for the rise of shamanism.
The increasing emphasis on emotional well-being over doctrinal faith has also paved the way for shamanism.
For those who do practice religion, the most common reason has changed to the pursuit of "peace of mind" across Korea’s three major religions — Buddhism, Christianity, and Islam — surpassing the traditional reasons, such as reincarnation, salvation or eternal life, according to a 2023 survey by the research firm, numbers.
A total of 42 percent cited "peace of mind" as their primary reason for adhering to religion, while 36 percent prioritized salvation and eternal life. This latest tendency ultimately opened more people up to finding emotional peace through shamanism.
Moreover, while social contradictions and unrest are intensifying, the political establishment, which is supposed to lead the way in resolving such unrest, has instead exacerbated the conflict, as evidenced by the botched martial law imposition.
The winner-take-all, two-party political system that has been in place since 1987 is largely to blame for this, which fostered polarized factionalism and amplified animosity.
Rational political debate becomes impossible, and ineligible voices dominate public discourse, while conspiracy theories — like voter fraud claims — flourish. This ethical and philosophical vacuum contribute to the resurgence of shamanism.
Political sociologists say that in Korean society — where individual’s religious freedom is respected — finding solace through shamanism should not be criticized, but becomes problematic only when it begins to influence public leadership.
“It's not that politics based on deviations hasn't existed in the past,” said Lee Jae-mook, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, “it's just more visible now that society has become more transparent. People have become more politically aware. So, how can we understand someone who is mentally and physically weak enough to rely on divination to exercise authority?”
“The suspicion that policy decisions are influenced by deviations itself is a tragedy,” said Koo Jeong-woo, a professor of sociology at Sungkyunkwan University, emphasizing that “social reflection is urgent to steer the country toward a space where rational debates can take place."
BY KANG HYE-RAN, HONG JI-YOO, WOO JI-WON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
