Korean tourist missing after boat capsizes off Thailand beach destination
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 15:10
A boat carrying tourists capsized off the coast of Koh Phangan, a popular beach destination in Thailand, leaving one Korean visitor missing.
According to the Bangkok Post and other media outlets, the accident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday off the coast of Koh Phangan in Surat Thani, southern Thailand. The boat, carrying 10 tourists and three crew members, overturned due to severe weather.
Local rescue teams and other tourist boats rushed to the scene and managed to rescue 12 people, including tourists and crew members. However, a male Korean tourist remains missing.
Local police reported that the boat had departed from a beach south toward Koh Phangan and was en route along the coast to a seaside resort on the island when it was hit by two to three meter-high (6.56 to 9.84 feet high) waves about 400 meters from the shore, causing it to capsize.
Strong winds and rough seas have hampered search efforts for the missing individual.
At the time of the accident, none of the passengers were wearing life jackets. Most of them reportedly floated on the water after the boat overturned.
Police are investigating the boat's driver for negligence and violations of maritime safety regulations. The driver tested positive for methamphetamine, and authorities are examining potential drug-related charges.
Officials also revealed that a safety warning had been issued requiring all vessels under 12 meters in length to remain anchored between Dec. 24 and Sunday. However, the boat’s owner is alleged to have ignored this directive.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)