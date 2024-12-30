 New Year's events canceled after Muan plane disaster
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 12:52 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 13:16
A fireworks celebration takes place on Jan. 1, 2024 in Ulsan. [NEWS1]

New Year countdown celebrations and sunrise festivals are being canceled across the nation following the deadly crash of a Jeju Air passenger plane at Muan Airport in South Jeolla on Sunday.
 
Neighboring local governments, including those of Jeonju, Gwangju and South Jeolla, have canceled their celebratory events to express condolences for the crash victims.
 

"Please pay special attention to ensure there is no lack of support for the victims' families and to manage the situation," Jeonju Mayor Woo Beom-ki said.
 
"We apologize to the citizens looking forward to the events, but in consideration of the families grieving for a great loss, let us have a mourning period instead of the celebrations."
 
Firefighters and rescue personnel conduct a search operation at the site where a Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Dec. 29. [YONHAP]

Other major cities and counties have also canceled celebrations. 
 
Sejong City, Cheonan City and Taean County announced on Monday that they had canceled events, including New Year's Eve celebrations, considering the declaration of national mourning.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government held an emergency meeting on Monday morning, where options to cancel or reduce end-of-year events are being discussed, according to local media.
 
On Sunday morning, Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 individuals including six crew members, crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla after returning from Bangkok, Thailand. Emergency authorities reported that all but two of the 181 passengers and crew on board died.
 
Acting President Choi Sang-mok declared Muan County, South Jeolla, a special disaster area and declared a period of national mourning that will continue until Jan. 4.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
New Year's events canceled after Muan plane disaster

