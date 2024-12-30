Remains of 140 people killed in Jeju Air plane crash tentatively identified

The remains of 140 of the 179 people killed in this week's Jeju Air plane crash have tentatively been identified, the land ministry said Monday.During a briefing for victims' families at Muan International Airport, South Jeolla, the ministry said 165 bodies had been moved to a temporary morgue."Once we are ready to transfer the bodies following autopsies by investigation agencies, we will contact the families," an official said.The victims' belongings are being gathered from the runway where the plane belly-landed and crashed into a barrier the previous day, killing 179 of the 181 people onboard.The site will be preserved pending authorities' investigation into the cause of the accident.Yonhap