 Remains of 140 people killed in Jeju Air plane crash tentatively identified
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Remains of 140 people killed in Jeju Air plane crash tentatively identified

Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 10:11
Firefighters search the site of the deadly plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Dec. 30. [YONHAP]

Firefighters search the site of the deadly plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Dec. 30. [YONHAP]

 
The remains of 140 of the 179 people killed in this week's Jeju Air plane crash have tentatively been identified, the land ministry said Monday.
 
During a briefing for victims' families at Muan International Airport, South Jeolla, the ministry said 165 bodies had been moved to a temporary morgue.
 

Related Article

 
"Once we are ready to transfer the bodies following autopsies by investigation agencies, we will contact the families," an official said.
 
The victims' belongings are being gathered from the runway where the plane belly-landed and crashed into a barrier the previous day, killing 179 of the 181 people onboard.
 
The site will be preserved pending authorities' investigation into the cause of the accident.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Jeju Air Muan International Airport

More in Social Affairs

Shortcut: What we know so far about the Jeju Air crash

New Year's events canceled after Muan plane disaster

Concerts, award ceremonies canceled after deadly plane crash

Family of 9 among victims of Jeju Air disaster, including 79-year-old patriarch and 5-year-old

Live updates: Korea in mourning as investigations into Jeju Air disaster begin

Related Stories

Live updates: Korea in mourning as investigations into Jeju Air disaster begin

Second Jeju Air plane experiences landing gear malfunction, same Boeing model involved

Worst aviation disaster on Korean soil leaves nearly all 181 passengers, crew dead

Shortcut: What we know so far about the Jeju Air crash

Concerts, award ceremonies canceled after deadly plane crash
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)