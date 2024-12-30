 Shortcut: What we know so far about the Jeju Air crash
Shortcut: What we know so far about the Jeju Air crash

Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 13:01 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 13:03
Emergency authorities survey the site of a plane crash at Muan International Airport on Dec. 29. [YONHAP]
- A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Sunday morning, killing 179 of the 181 passengers and crew on board in the deadliest aviation disaster on Korean soil. Two surviving flight attendants were rescued from the tail section.
 
- The aircraft, returning from Bangkok, reportedly suffered a bird strike that caused its landing gear to malfunction, leading to a crash landing, an explosion and extensive damage. Witnesses and survivors reported birds being sucked into an engine, which then caught fire before the explosion.
 

- Investigators have retrieved the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, with initial findings suggesting the crash occurred three minutes after pilots issued a mayday call. Emergency workers face challenges identifying victims due to the force of the impact and destruction of the fuselage. U.S. transport authorities and Boeing officials have now joined the investigation.
 
- Recovery efforts involve over 1,500 personnel, with 141 victims identified so far. Several public officials and children, including a three-year-old boy, were reportedly on board, along with two Thai nationals.
 
- Acting President Choi Sang-mok declared Muan County a special disaster area and announced a seven-day national mourning period through Jan. 4, pledging full support to the victims’ families and ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.


Memorial altars will open nationwide starting Monday and will remain in place until Jan. 4, the end of the national mourning period.
 
This explainer was summarized using Generative AI based solely on reporting from Korea JoongAng Daily reporters. The GenAI summarization was fact-checked and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG AND JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
tags Jeju Air crash Muan airport AI summary

