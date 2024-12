Shortcut: What we know so far about the Jeju Air crash

, killing 179 of the 181 passengers and crew on board in the deadliest aviation disaster on Korean soil. Two surviving flight attendants were rescued from the tail section.that caused its landing gear to malfunction, leading to a crash landing, an explosion and extensive damage. Witnesses and survivors reported birds being sucked into an engine, which then caught fire before the explosion., with initial findings suggesting the crash occurred three minutes after pilots issued a mayday call. Emergency workers face challenges identifying victims due to the force of the impact and destruction of the fuselage. U.S. transport authorities and Boeing officials have now joined the investigation. . Several public officials and children, including a three-year-old boy, were reportedly on board, along with two Thai nationals.and announced a seven-day national mourning period through Jan. 4, pledging full support to the victims’ families and ongoing rescue and recovery efforts. Memorial altars will open nationwide starting Monday and will remain in place until Jan. 4, the end of the national mourning period.BY LEE SOO-JUNG AND JIM BULLEY [ [email protected]