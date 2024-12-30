Jeju Air crash memorial in Muan — in pictures

Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air plane crash pay a silent tribute at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Bereaved families and political figures visit a memorial altar set up near the Muan International Airport to honor the 179 victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air plane crash.
The altar has been set up at a gymnasium within Muan Sports Complex in South Jeolla on Monday morning.
The altar will remain open until the end of the seven-day national mourning period Saturday, according to South Jeolla provincial government.
Other city and provincial governments are also installing memorial altars in their regions, including Gangwon and Jeju Island.
A bereaved family member of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash sheds tears at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
A bereaved family member of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash touches one of the memorial plaques with the names of the victims at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash weep at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports omplex in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Nuns pray at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, for the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Monks place wreaths at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, for the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Monday places wreaths at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, for bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash pay respects at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Monday places wreaths at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, for bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash hold each other and grieve at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash grieve at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash hold each other and grieve at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [YONHAP]
