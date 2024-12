Jeju Air crash memorial in Muan — in pictures

Bereaved families and political figures visit a memorial altar set up near the Muan International Airport to honor the 179 victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air plane crash.The altar has been set up at a gymnasium within Muan Sports Complex in South Jeolla on Monday morning.The altar will remain open until the end of the seven-day national mourning period Saturday, according to South Jeolla provincial government.Other city and provincial governments are also installing memorial altars in their regions, including Gangwon and Jeju Island.BY WOO JI-WON [ [email protected]