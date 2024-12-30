 Jeju Air crash memorial in Muan — in pictures
Jeju Air crash memorial in Muan — in pictures

Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 18:03 Updated: 30 Dec. 2024, 18:17
Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air plane crash pay a silent tribute at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Bereaved families and political figures visit a memorial altar set up near the Muan International Airport to honor the 179 victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air plane crash.
 
The altar has been set up at a gymnasium within Muan Sports Complex in South Jeolla on Monday morning.
 
The altar will remain open until the end of the seven-day national mourning period Saturday, according to South Jeolla provincial government.
 
Other city and provincial governments are also installing memorial altars in their regions, including Gangwon and Jeju Island.
 
 
A bereaved family member of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash sheds tears at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A bereaved family member of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash touches one of the memorial plaques with the names of the victims at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash weep at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports omplex in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Nuns pray at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, for the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Monks place wreaths at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, for the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Monday places wreaths at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, for bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash pay respects at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Monday places wreaths at a memorial altar set up in Muan Sports Complex in Muan, South Jeolla, for bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash hold each other and grieve at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash grieve at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Bereaved families of the victims of Sunday’s Jeju Air crash hold each other and grieve at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla, on Monday. [YONHAP]

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
