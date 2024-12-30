Today's fortune: Dec. 30, 2024
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Monday, Dec. 30, 2024 (Nov. 30 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1936: Familiarity brings comfort.
1948: Treasure traditions and the old ways.
1960: Like good wine, people and experiences age well.
1972: The old is often better than the new.
1984: Sync your actions with your superiors.
1996: Work might teach you valuable lessons.
Ox
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: east
1937: Experience might turn into wisdom.
1949: The morning may be more productive than the afternoon.
1961: Focus on planning rather than execution.
1973: Speak less and listen more.
1985: A chance to start something new may arise.
1997: Keep going — don’t give up.
Tiger
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: east
1938: Family bonds run deep.
1950: More is often better.
1962: Opportunities may arise where they are most needed.
1974: Harmony is the key to success.
1986: Teamwork will be more effective than solo efforts.
1998: Conversations may lead to mutual understanding.
Rabbit
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1939: Keep things simple.
1951: Let go of attachments and obsessions.
1963: Avoid phrases like “Back in my day...”
1975: Don’t wield authority irresponsibly.
1987: Learn from other people's strengths.
1999: Laziness leads directly to failure.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: forgiving
Lucky direction: west
1940: Instincts may guide you well.
1952: Strive to understand the younger generation.
1964: Accept suggestions and make them your own.
1976: Pinpoint the key focus areas in your work.
1988: Grasp the core of what others are saying.
2000: Think from the other person’s perspective.
Snake
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: fleeting
Lucky direction: north
1941: Don’t dwell on past mistakes.
1953: Avoid being stuck in old ways.
1965: Maintain your current progress.
1977: Control your schedule instead of letting time control you.
1989: Nothing comes for free — be prepared to give.
2001: Expect little and you won’t be disappointed.
Horse
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: south
1942: Aging is about becoming complete, not growing old.
1954: Joy and fulfillment might fill your day.
1966: Luck might favor you.
1978: Every day is the best day.
1990: Happiness might permeate your life.
2002: Cherish the small but sure sources of joy.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1943: Age doesn’t define you.
1955: Pursue the things you’ve always wanted to do.
1967: Gains may outweigh losses.
1979: Choose gifts that are genuinely useful for the recipient.
1991: You may receive a gift or experience something meaningful.
2003: Embrace a spirit of adventure and boldness.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: social
Lucky direction: east
1944: Connect with relatives or exchange greetings.
1956: You may give or receive gifts.
1968: A productive or meaningful day with acquaintances.
1980: Use past experiences to shape your future.
1992: Gatherings or meetings may arise.
2004: Look forward to enjoyable interactions.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1945: People are your assets.
1957: Everything you see might seem appealing today.
1969: Your hard work may start bearing fruit.
1981: Expect valuable insights or uplifting moments.
1993: Opportunities may spark enthusiasm and hope.
2005: A profitable idea or venture might arise.
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: south
1946: Avoid meddling and trust others to handle their tasks.
1958: Handle your responsibilities personally.
1970: Confidence is good, but avoid overcommitting.
1982: Passion is a gift.
1994: Approach challenges with sharp focus and determination.
2006: Youth is a privilege.
Pig
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: romantic
Lucky direction: west
1935: A day full of kindness and connection.
1947: Giving and receiving affection defines the day.
1959: Compliments and kind words can work wonders.
1971: Prioritize your family above all else.
1983: People or things might capture your heart today.
1995: A perfect day for romance or new love.
2007: Cupid’s arrow may strike.
