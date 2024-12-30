 International, domestic sports teams share messages of condolence after Jeju Air disaster
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

International, domestic sports teams share messages of condolence after Jeju Air disaster

Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 17:26
Wolverhampton Wanderers' consolation statement shared on their official Instagram account on Sunday [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Wolverhampton Wanderers' consolation statement shared on their official Instagram account on Sunday [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
International and domestic sports clubs shared messages of condolence on Sunday after a Jeju Air airplane crashed at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla, killing 179 passengers on Sunday.  
 

Related Article

 
“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy at Muan International Airport,” Wolves said in a post shared in both English and Korean on their Instagram account on Sunday. “Wolves expresses its deepest condolences to all those affected by the Muan airport disaster.”  
 
Wolves Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan also expressed his condolences by foregoing the usual goal celebration to stand still in silence on the pitch after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur later on the same day.
 
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan stands still after scoring a goal during a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan stands still after scoring a goal during a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Son Heung-min’s Tottenham, Lee Kang-in’s Paris Saint-Germain and Kim Min-jae’s Bayern Munich also shared messages offering a similar sentiment in Korean on their social media accounts.
 
Bayern Munich's consolation statement shared on the club's official Instagram on Sunday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Bayern Munich's consolation statement shared on the club's official Instagram on Sunday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Most domestic sports teams also shared statements on Sunday, including the entirety of the K League 1 and the majority of the KBO. 
 
“We pay a tribute to victims of the Jeju Air tragedy,” K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors said in a statement released on Instagram on Sunday. “We sincerely express our condolences to the bereaved.”
 
Sunday’s incident left all but two of 181 passengers and crew dead, after Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800 returning from Bangkok, Thailand, with 175 passengers and six crew members, reportedly veered off the runway after a crash landing and collided with a perimeter fence at Muan International Airport.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Muan International Airport Wolverhampton Wanderers Bayern Munich Tottenham Hotspur Jeju Air

More in Football

International, domestic sports teams share messages of condolence after Jeju Air disaster

[VIDEO] Five players to watch in the January transfer window

Opposite fortunes for Hwang, Son as Wolves claw way to 2-2 draw with Spurs

Ulsan's Jo Hyeon-woo K League 1's highest paid Korean

National side veteran Kim Jin-su joins FC Seoul

Related Stories

Jeju Air crash memorial in Muan — in pictures

Live updates: Korea in mourning as investigations into Jeju Air disaster begin

Family of 9 among victims of Jeju Air disaster, including 79-year-old patriarch and 5-year-old

Generations lost: Jeju Air crash claims vacationing families lives

Jeju Air black box analysis may take months: Transport Ministry
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)