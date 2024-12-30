International, domestic sports teams share messages of condolence after Jeju Air disaster
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 17:26
International and domestic sports clubs shared messages of condolence on Sunday after a Jeju Air airplane crashed at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla, killing 179 passengers on Sunday.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy at Muan International Airport,” Wolves said in a post shared in both English and Korean on their Instagram account on Sunday. “Wolves expresses its deepest condolences to all those affected by the Muan airport disaster.”
Wolves Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan also expressed his condolences by foregoing the usual goal celebration to stand still in silence on the pitch after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur later on the same day.
Son Heung-min’s Tottenham, Lee Kang-in’s Paris Saint-Germain and Kim Min-jae’s Bayern Munich also shared messages offering a similar sentiment in Korean on their social media accounts.
Most domestic sports teams also shared statements on Sunday, including the entirety of the K League 1 and the majority of the KBO.
“We pay a tribute to victims of the Jeju Air tragedy,” K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors said in a statement released on Instagram on Sunday. “We sincerely express our condolences to the bereaved.”
Sunday’s incident left all but two of 181 passengers and crew dead, after Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800 returning from Bangkok, Thailand, with 175 passengers and six crew members, reportedly veered off the runway after a crash landing and collided with a perimeter fence at Muan International Airport.
