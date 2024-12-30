National side veteran Kim Jin-su to joins FC Seoul

FC Seoul announced the signing of longtime national team defender Kim Jin-su on Monday.FC Seoul said they will look to the 32-year-old left fullback to push the club to the next level in 2025, after a successful 2024 campaign.In 2024, the capital side finished in fourth place with 58 points, their best showing since finishing third with 56 points in 2019. They scored 55 goals and conceded 42, and their plus-13 goal difference was the third-best in the K League 1.Kim spent most of the previous eight seasons with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, with a brief stint with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia thrown in from 2020 to 2021. He made his professional debut with Albirex Niigata in Japan in 2012 and later played for 1899 Hoffenheim in Germany.Kim has collected 74 caps for Korea and recorded two goals and 11 assists. He represented the country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.Kim, who served as Jeonbuk's captain for the early part of the 2024 season, is best known for his crosses from the left flank and his aggressive forays into the attacking zone."I am honored to have joined FC Seoul, one of the most prestigious clubs in Korea," Kim said in a statement released by his new team. "I know we have an enthusiastic fan base, and I know what I am supposed to do. I will do my best to make the 2025 season an enjoyable one for our supporters."Kim will be reunited with his former under-23 national team boss Kim Gi-dong, who took over as FC Seoul's head coach in December 2023.Yonhap