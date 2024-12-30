[VIDEO] Five players to watch in the January transfer window
Published: 30 Dec. 2024, 14:59
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
To view video content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문”
These are five players who might sign for a new club during the upcoming transfer window.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
These are five players who might sign for a new club during the upcoming transfer window.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)