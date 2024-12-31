Hana group chairman buys $203,000 in shares to boost shareholder return
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 15:52
- SHIN HA-NEE
Hana Financial Group Chairman and CEO Ham Young-joo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm worth nearly 300 million won ($203,830) in a move to enhance shareholder returns under its corporate value-up plan.
According to an electronic disclosure on Tuesday, Ham purchased 1,895 shares of Kospi-listed Hana Financial Group at 58,800 won per share, and 3,105 shares at 58,900 won during a regular trading session on Dec. 27.
The total value of 5,000 newly acquired shares amounted to 294.3 million won.
Other Hana executives also moved to acquire the firm’s shares in December, which the firm explained was a testament to the group’s commitment to responsible management.
Vice Chairman Kang Seong-muk purchased 1,200 shares, Vice Chairman Lee Seung-lyul 1,000 shares, Deputy President Park Jong-moo 500 shares, Vice President Kim Mi-sook 500 shares, Executive Vice President Kang Jae-shin 500 shares, Executive Vice President Park Guen-hoon 400 shares and Executive Vice President Kang Jung-han 250 shares.
With the addition of Ham’s stake, the total number of shares secured by Hana executives in December amounted to 9,350.
“Starting with the latest share purchase, we will strengthen our execution of the value-up plan and further enhance communication with our shareholders,” said Ham, adding, “We will continue our commitment to making Hana Financial Group a model case for the value-up initiative among financial stocks.”
In November, Hana Financial Group announced its corporate value-up plan with a goal of achieving a total shareholder return ratio of 50 percent by 2027.
