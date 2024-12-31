Hyundai Mobis steers toward the SDV revolution
Major organizations are scrambling to take the lead in the future mobility market, with electronics, chemical, communications and tech companies all vying for pole position.
Hyundai Mobis has been focusing its efforts on research and development (R&D) while improving its structure as a software-defined vehicle (SDV) provider.
The company has demonstrated stable sales growth of 17 percent per year since 2020 and achieved a total turnover of $5 billion last year. It also has forward orders totaling $96 billion for vehicles.
In terms of R&D achievements, Hyundai Mobis has developed 17 world-first technologies and filed 8,000 patent applications in the past three years. It has also won several innovation awards at CES, alongside three major design awards.
Hyundai Mobis recently held a CEO Investor Day, where it presented its strategy for R&D innovation.
“The mobility industry is undergoing a shift toward SDVs based on electrification, leading to a rapid change in vehicle architecture, including a software- and EV-centered industry. This shift emphasizes systematization over unit products,” said CEO Lee Gyu-suk. “Hyundai Mobis aims to establish itself as a tech company capable of quickly responding to this market transition.”
Hyundai Mobis is strengthening its leadership through the development of products optimized for market needs, such as Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs).
The company plans to increase its global sales while ensuring its design focus aligns with the transition toward EVs, with mass production set to begin in 2026. It is also working to improve the battery system safety of its vehicles.
In the electronics sector, Hyundai Mobis is providing innovative, high-quality offerings, such as an SDV with a combined control platform and integrated infotainment system. The company is also developing next-generation infotainment technologies, ahead of its competitors in terms of display and sound.
Hyundai Mobis is continuously building strategic alliances and increasing its R&D investments. It is working toward an open innovation ecosystem across various product groups, including a contract with global optics company Zeiss to develop a holographic HUD (head-up display).
The company has also secured the world’s first prior technology developments, such as the proximity sensor pop-up display, Quick Menu selection and the advanced concept Clustered HUD.
This aligns with Hyundai Mobis’s strategy to continue evolving as a global top-tier platform provider, leading the future vehicle sector.
What is "Promoted Content"?
"Promoted Content" articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as "Guest Reports," which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
