Kumho delivers warm hearths with warm hearts

Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 09:44
Kumho Petrochemical employees donate coal briquettes to disadvantaged households in Daejeon. [KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL]

Kumho Petrochemical employees donate coal briquettes to disadvantaged households in Daejeon. [KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL]

 
Kumho Petrochemical, headed by CEO Baek Jong Hoon, spread Christmas cheer with donations of “coal briquettes of love” for residents of Daejeon, where the chemical company’s Central Research Institute is located.
 
On Dec. 20, around twenty employees including Central Research Institute Director Ko Young-hoon delivered 1,200 briquettes to four disadvantaged households in the city's Dong District. Kumho Petrochemical also donated 2,400 briquettes to the Daejeon Briquette Bank, making a total contribution of 3,600 briquettes to heat houses.
 
Delivering coal briquettes is a common form of volunteer work in Korea. A briquette is a compressed block of combustible materials including coal and sawdust, often used to fuel heating for homes. The solid heating fuel is generally used by households without access to gas or electric heating. A typical household would use one to three briquettes per day in the winter, making them a necessity in the colder seasons.
 
The company has donated coal briquettes to the local community since 2015 — missing only the years of the Covid-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing rules. The company has contributed over 36,000 briquettes to seven locations in the Daejeon area.  
 
Director Ko said, "after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are glad to resume our volunteer work and look forward to spreading warmth throughout Daejeon.”
 
The company’s other contributions to the community include ocean cleanups around Baekya Island in Yeosu, where tons of trash are removed each year, and firefly repopulation efforts in Ulsan where the insects have become an endangered species. Kumho Petrochemical plans to further expand its projects to give back to community.
 

BY KIM YEONSOO [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?

“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.

Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
