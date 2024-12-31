 Apple TV+ offers free access worldwide for three days
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Apple TV+ offers free access worldwide for three days

Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 11:26 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 14:01
Apple TV+ [APPLE TV+]

Apple TV+ [APPLE TV+]

 
Apple TV+ will be free to stream for users worldwide for three days, marking the streaming platform's first-ever free promotion.
 
Apple said the entire Apple TV+ catalog will be accessible at no cost from Friday to Sunday on any device where the streaming service is available.
 

Related Article

 
TV series such as the sci-fi thriller “Severance” (2022-), “Slow Horses” (2022-), “Shrinking” (2023) and “Pachinko” (2022) are currently offered on the platform.
 
Users will need to sign in with an Apple ID and password to participate in the promotion.
 
Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 and currently offers the service at 6,500 won ($4.40) per month in Korea.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Apple TV+ Pachinko

More in Industry

Apple TV+ offers free access worldwide for three days

Gov't to implement new trade law expanding support for companies affected by trade agreements

K-pop physical album sales bubble bursts to fall 19%

NCsoft maintains highest ESG rating among Korean game publishers

U.S. agencies, Boeing to join Jeju Air probe with Korea set to inspect all 737-800s

Related Stories

Apple TV+ series 'Pachinko' confirmed for second season

Apple TV+'s 'Pachinko' holds themed pop-up stores in Seongsu-dong

Kim Min-ha of 'Pachinko' appears on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Second season of epic drama 'Pachinko' to premiere on Apple TV+ in August

'Pachinko' production team to attend Busan Contents Market
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)