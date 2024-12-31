Apple TV+ offers free access worldwide for three days
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 11:26 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 14:01
Apple TV+ will be free to stream for users worldwide for three days, marking the streaming platform's first-ever free promotion.
Apple said the entire Apple TV+ catalog will be accessible at no cost from Friday to Sunday on any device where the streaming service is available.
TV series such as the sci-fi thriller “Severance” (2022-), “Slow Horses” (2022-), “Shrinking” (2023) and “Pachinko” (2022) are currently offered on the platform.
Users will need to sign in with an Apple ID and password to participate in the promotion.
Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 and currently offers the service at 6,500 won ($4.40) per month in Korea.
