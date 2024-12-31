Sendpay to launch prepaid card for foreigners without Korean phone numbers
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 16:41
The financial service provider Sendpay will launch the “$end Card,” a prepaid card that foreigners without Korean phone numbers can obtain and only requires email verification.
Both locals and foreigners can make the card by verifying their emails or phone numbers on Sendpay’s website, according to the service provider on Monday.
The card, which can also function as a transportation pass, will be available for purchase and reloading at some 18,000 CU convenience stores nationwide, starting sometime in the first quarter of next year.
Users can recharge the card through a virtual account number as well.
Developed in partnership with credit card manufacturer Konai, the $end Card can be used at all stores that accept Hana Bank cards, according to Sendpay.
Online transactions, however, are limited to local citizens and long-term foreign residents with verified phone numbers. Verification can be completed through the mobile application Send.
Sendpay says that users who register their cards on the app can transfer money within Korea free of charge up to 10 times a month.
“The website supports 16 languages, as it primarily facilitates email verification for foreigners,” said a Sendpay official. “The app will soon include multilingual support and email verification features, enabling short-term visitors to use the service.”
