 Swim bananas: Korea-Philippines FTA to eliminate tariffs
Swim bananas: Korea-Philippines FTA to eliminate tariffs

Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 18:12 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 19:22
A shopper checks out bananas at a large discount store in Seoul on Dec. 31. [YONHAP]

With a Korea-Philippines FTA taking effect on Dec. 31, banana tariffs will drop 6 percent every year from the current 30 percent to disappear entirely in five years. The Southeast Asian country is the primary source of Korea’s bananas.
