Swim bananas: Korea-Philippines FTA to eliminate tariffs
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 18:12 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 19:22
A shopper checks out bananas at a large discount store in Seoul on Dec. 31.
With a Korea-Philippines FTA taking effect on Dec. 31, banana tariffs will drop 6 percent every year from the current 30 percent to disappear entirely in five years. The Southeast Asian country is the primary source of Korea’s bananas.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)