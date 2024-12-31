Toiling for taters: Farmers harvest potatoes on Jeju
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 17:56 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 18:34
Farmers in Seogwipo, Jeju, harvest potatoes on the morning of Dec. 31.
While the island's most famous agricultural and livestock products are tangerines and carrots along with black pigs that are raised for their popular pork belly cuts, potatoes have been a consistent crop on Jeju, which harvested 24,719 tons last year, according to data from Statistics Korea.
