 Toiling for taters: Farmers harvest potatoes on Jeju
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Toiling for taters: Farmers harvest potatoes on Jeju

Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 17:56 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 18:34
Farmers in Seogwipo, Jeju, harvest potatoes on the morning of Dec. 31. [YONHAP]

Farmers in Seogwipo, Jeju, harvest potatoes on the morning of Dec. 31. [YONHAP]

 
Farmers in Seogwipo, Jeju, harvest potatoes on the morning of Dec. 31. 
 
While the island's most famous agricultural and livestock products are tangerines and carrots along with black pigs that are raised for their popular pork belly cuts, potatoes have been a consistent crop on Jeju, which harvested 24,719 tons last year, according to data from Statistics Korea.
Farmers in Seogwipo, Jeju, harvest potatoes on the morning of Dec. 31. [YONHAP]

Farmers in Seogwipo, Jeju, harvest potatoes on the morning of Dec. 31. [YONHAP]

tags Korea Jeju Potatoes Seogwipo

More in Industry

Jeju Air to cut flights by up to 15% in wake of crash

Swim bananas: Korea-Philippines FTA to eliminate tariffs

Toiling for taters: Farmers harvest potatoes on Jeju

Explainer: Embankment bearing brunt of blame in Jeju Air crash

Samsung pours additional $181M into Rainbow Robotics with eye on future

Related Stories

First bedbug case confirmed in Jeju

Chinese national arrested for abandoning son in Jeju

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Seek out the first signs of spring on Jeju Island

Can we expect French fries next year?

Can we expect French fries next year? (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)