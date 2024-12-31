Seeing in the New Year: Great spots to watch the first sunrise of 2025
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 07:00
- LEE JIAN
There is a lot to remember about 2024 in Korea. These memories may surface mixed emotions, from joy and relief to deep hurt and sadness, which will undoubtedly continue into the following year. But many on the first day of 2025 will be wishing and hoping that a New Year, and a new beginning, will come — eventually, for everyone.
The first sunrise of 2025 will be seen from Dokdo at 7:26 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). In Seoul, the sun will be visible around 20 minutes later. Clear skies are forecast for the city in the morning, with a winter chill of minus 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit).
From mountains and parks to bridges over the Han River, here are four sunrise spots to ring in the New Year in Seoul.
Mount Dobong
Mount Dobong is a rocky mountain on the outskirts of the bustling capital, stretching across northern Seoul and Gyeonggi.
There are over 35 trails on the mountain, including some very high-level courses popular among skilled rock climbers. But for a relatively easy path up with an open eastern view, take the road to the mountain’s Madang Bawi, which translates to “Yard Rock.”
To get there from the Dobongsan subway station in Dobong District, look for the Dobong Hiking Support Center, which is about a 15-minute walk, and begin the hike following the Shinseondae Route.
The climb is mostly uphill and rocky, with a few wooden staircases installed at the steeper sections. Once at Madang Bawi, about 450 meters (1,476 feet) above sea level, climbers get an expansive view of Seoul, including city landmarks such as the Lotte World Tower and Namsan Tower. The large rocky peak also provides a great space to rest and to have a bite to eat. The round trip to Madang Bawi and back down takes about 2.5 hours. For those who wish to venture higher up the mountain, the rest of the Shinseondae Route takes hikers to 726 meters above sea level.
Mount Eungbong
Mount Eungbong is deeper inside the city, in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. At about 80 meters above sea level, it is a small yet accessible mountain.
The best spot to see the sunrise is at the Palgak Pavilion, which sits at the top of the mountain. From Eungbong Station exit 1, the pavilion is about 670 meters away, about a 20-minute hike. The trail is considered easy, with installed wooden decks and stairs, making it a popular spot to go with pets.
Early morning hikers can see the sun rise over the Lotte Jamsil Tower in the New Year. They also have an unhindered view of the Han River’s bridges and Namsan Tower.
Haneul Park
Haneul Park, located 98 meters above sea level in Mapo District, western Seoul, may be called a park, but it requires a hike nonetheless. It is part of the World Cup Stadium Park, which comprises three other parks covering an area of over 2.7 million square meters (667 acres).
Haneul, which means sky in Korean, is the highest point of the World Cup Stadium Park. It is situated on an artificial hill that used to be a landfill.
Up a long set of wooden stairs, a total of 425, according to the park, is Haneul Park and its expansive fields of tall wild grass. Depending on the weather, the stairs may be closed for safety reasons, but there is a cement road as well that leads to the park, taking about a 15-minute walk.
For the best sunrise view, take the first right available instead of going all the way up to the wild grass fields. From here, visitors can see the Namsan Tower, Jamsil Lotte Tower and Yeouido on a clear day.
It is worth noting that Haneul Park is a considerable distance from public buses and the subway. The nearest subway station is the World Cup Stadium, which is a 45-minute walk away. Regardless, it draws a considerable crowd each New Year’s morning. Nearby public parking lots notoriously fill up fast and the stairs to the Haneul Park can become backed up with the crowd. Early arrival is advised.
Sunyudo Park
Some of the most compelling sunrise shots come from Sunyudo Park in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on New Year’s Day.
Sunyudo Park is a small island on the Han River that was established as a public park in 2002.
The Sunyu Bridge, a 463-meter arch that crosses the Han River to connect southern Seoul with Sunyudo Park, is only for pedestrians and offers one of the most photogenic views of the sunrise. The sun rises over the Han River and the tall Yeouido buildings, creating a spectacle of orange hues that reflect from the sky and water. Architect Rudy Ricciotti designed the bridge to commemorate Korea’s 100 years of diplomatic relations with France.
From Sunyudo Station’s exit 2, the bridge to Sunyudo Park is about a 10-minute walk away.
The bridge limits entry to the first 750 people who arrive on site on the morning of Jan. 1. Those who make the cut will receive bracelets at 6:30 a.m. and designated to three areas to avoid crowding and ensure safety. Bracelets cannot be obtained by a proxy, according to the Yeongdeungpo District Office.
