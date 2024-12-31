Doors of Choi Jinsa Old House in Geochang County reported stolen by Korea Heritage Service
Three doors of the cultural heritage home Choi Jinsa Old House in Geochang County, South Gyeongsang, have been stolen, the Korea Heritage Service said on Tuesday.
Choi Jinsa Old House is a hanok (Korean traditional home) designated as part of the province’s cultural heritage in 2011.
The Korea Heritage Service estimated that the hanok's doors, or changho, went missing between Nov. 28 and Dec. 9. Changho is a traditional window or door that provides ventilation and lighting.
The organization has reported the theft and informed the police, local government and relevant authorities.
The house represents the architectural style and spatial configuration of the upper-class houses in the Geochang area during the early 20th century, with most of the rooms and facilities remaining intact.
Korea Heritage Service said that it had found that the three traditional changho doors were missing while checking the house for maintenance.
The Korea Heritage Service said individuals who report significant information regarding the stolen doors will receive a reward.
According to Article 92 of the Cultural Heritage Protection Act, anyone who damages, steals or conceals nationally designated cultural properties may face imprisonment for a minimum of two years.
