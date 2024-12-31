 Doors of Choi Jinsa Old House in Geochang County reported stolen by Korea Heritage Service
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

Doors of Choi Jinsa Old House in Geochang County reported stolen by Korea Heritage Service

Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 13:44 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 14:11
A changho (traditional door) is missing at the modern hanok (Korean traditional home) Choi Jinsa Old House in Geochang County, South Gyeongsang. [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

A changho (traditional door) is missing at the modern hanok (Korean traditional home) Choi Jinsa Old House in Geochang County, South Gyeongsang. [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

 
Three doors of the cultural heritage home Choi Jinsa Old House in Geochang County, South Gyeongsang, have been stolen, the Korea Heritage Service said on Tuesday.
 
Choi Jinsa Old House is a hanok (Korean traditional home) designated as part of the province’s cultural heritage in 2011.
 

Related Article

 
The Korea Heritage Service estimated that the hanok's doors, or changho, went missing between Nov. 28 and Dec. 9. Changho is a traditional window or door that provides ventilation and lighting.
 
The organization has reported the theft and informed the police, local government and relevant authorities.
 
The house represents the architectural style and spatial configuration of the upper-class houses in the Geochang area during the early 20th century, with most of the rooms and facilities remaining intact.
 
Korea Heritage Service said that it had found that the three traditional changho doors were missing while checking the house for maintenance.
 
The Korea Heritage Service said individuals who report significant information regarding the stolen doors will receive a reward.
 
According to Article 92 of the Cultural Heritage Protection Act, anyone who damages, steals or conceals nationally designated cultural properties may face imprisonment for a minimum of two years.

YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Heritage Service

More in Korean Heritage

Doors of Choi Jinsa Old House in Geochang County reported stolen by Korea Heritage Service

Actor Kim Tae-ri to be face of Culture Ministry's 'Hanbok Wave' project

Four films from 1950s, 60s to join national cultural heritage registry

Tradition meets modern techniques: Behind Korea's largest hanok hotel

Sculpted celadon works spotlight Goryeo artisans' connection with the natural world

Related Stories

'Royal Palaces of Korea' to showcase traditions and culture to marginalized groups

Starbucks opens branch dedicated to Korean heritage

Reservations to open for special night tours of Gyeongbok and Changdeok palaces in Seoul

NewJeans heralds launch of Korean Heritage Service with Gyeongbok Palace performance

Fun-filled 'Visit Korean Heritage Campaign' begins
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)