[TREASURE] Main Hall of Jongmyo

Main Hall of JongmyoJoseon Dynasty (1392-1910)Jongno District, central SeoulNational TreasureJongmyo is the place where successive royal tablets were stored. Jeongjeon, or main hall, is the central building of Jongmyo and was constructed during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).It is the place where memorial services were performed for deceased royals. At Jongmyo, rituals for the gods of the earth and crops were performed. It is also considered a significant site for architecture in Korea.There were a total of 19 rooms, and the rooms were used to store memorial tablets, including those of King Taejo and his queen as well as King Taejong and his queen. The rooms followed in the order of royals, ending with King Sunjong, the last king of Joseon, and his queen.Although the rooms were extremely simple structures without ornamentation, Jeongjeon, which was comprised of 19 identical rooms side by side, was the longest single building in Korea. Jongmyo, the place where memorial services were performed for kings, highlighted the splendid art of the Joseon Dynasty and could be seen as the highest in formality, displaying the magnificent skill in the architecture of the time.