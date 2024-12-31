 [TREASURE] Main Hall of Jongmyo
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

[TREASURE] Main Hall of Jongmyo

Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 16:54
Jongmyo Shrine in Jongno District, central Seoul [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

Jongmyo Shrine in Jongno District, central Seoul [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

 
Name: Main Hall of Jongmyo 
 
Period: Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910)  
 
Location: Jongno District, central Seoul  
 
Status: National Treasure  
 
Jongmyo is the place where successive royal tablets were stored. Jeongjeon, or main hall, is the central building of Jongmyo and was constructed during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).  
 
It is the place where memorial services were performed for deceased royals. At Jongmyo, rituals for the gods of the earth and crops were performed. It is also considered a significant site for architecture in Korea.  
 
There were a total of 19 rooms, and the rooms were used to store memorial tablets, including those of King Taejo and his queen as well as King Taejong and his queen. The rooms followed in the order of royals, ending with King Sunjong, the last king of Joseon, and his queen.  
 
Although the rooms were extremely simple structures without ornamentation, Jeongjeon, which was comprised of 19 identical rooms side by side, was the longest single building in Korea. Jongmyo, the place where memorial services were performed for kings, highlighted the splendid art of the Joseon Dynasty and could be seen as the highest in formality, displaying the magnificent skill in the architecture of the time.
 
tags jongmyo shrine

More in Korean Heritage

[TREASURE] Main Hall of Jongmyo

Year of the Snake celebrated in National Folk Museum of Korea exhibition

Doors of Choi Jinsa Old House in Geochang County reported stolen by Korea Heritage Service

Actor Kim Tae-ri to be face of Culture Ministry's 'Hanbok Wave' project

Four films from 1950s, 60s to join national cultural heritage registry

Related Stories

Photogenic Seoul is the perfect place to get out with your camera

Cultural Heritage Administration celebrates name change with free entry to historical sites

Reconnected

Seoul voices 'deep regret' over Abe's visit to Yasukuni Shrine

Seoul criticizes Japanese parliamentarians' visiting Yasukuni Shrine
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)