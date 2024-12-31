Dai Bing’s implications for Korea and China (KOR)

YOU SANG-CHUL

The author is the head of the China Institute of the JoongAng Ilbo and CEO of China Lab.



Dai Bing has been named the new Chinese ambassador to Korea on Monday. It has been five and a half months since Xing Haiming left. Dai Bing’s arrival in Seoul gives us a glimpse into China’s diplomatic intentions toward Korea. The past eight ambassadors have been all Asia specialists. Zhang Tingyan, Li Bin, Ning Fukui and Xing Haiming are Korea experts, while Wu Dawei, Cheng Yonghua and Qiu Guohong are Japan experts. Zhang Xinsen was an expert in the affairs of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.



Dai is the first Chinese ambassador without much of a background in Asia. He majored in English in college and mostly covered Africa for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. A notable aspect of his career was his service at the United Nations, the pinnacle of multilateral diplomacy, from 2020. He was the first deputy representative of the Chinese Mission to the UN, representing China’s voice on North Korean nuclear and Korea Peninsula issues for more than four years. He must have had frequent clashes with the United States spearheading sanctions against North Korea.



He is not unknowledgeable on Korean Peninsula affairs. Sending Dai to Korea seems to reflect China’s intention to look at the relations with Korea from the frame of rivalry with the United States. The timing of the posting is also noteworthy. While Korea is in chaos after martial law and impeachment at the end of the year, China sent Dai regardless. As Trump is already shaking the world even before inauguration, China doesn’t seem to waste any time in preparation for Trump 2.0.



The United States wants to check China with Korea and Japan. Meanwhile, China doesn’t consider Korea-U.S.-Japan alliance as irreversibly strong. China is pulling Korea and Japan and paying more efforts to Korea. Korea-China relations no longer mean the relationship between the two countries alone. In the past, China needed an ambassador who was knowledgeable in Korean affairs alone, but as the hegemonic rivalry between the United States and China is intensifying, an ambassador with ample experience in multilateral diplomacy is needed.



Dai is the result that meets the requirement. In a written statement after taking office, he said that Korea and China are both members of the UN Security Council and stressed “peace and stability in the region,” “protecting the international free trade system” and “solidarity and cooperation in the international community.” Between the lines of his speech, it is undeniable that China is confronting the United States. As Trump and Xi are set to meet in the future, signs of turbulence await, and the Korean Peninsula sits at the center of it.



When responding to the turmoil is a challenge even with the brightest mindset, Korean politics is waning due to internal fights.







다이빙 대사 부임 뭘 뜻하나

유상철 중앙일보 중국연구소장/차이나랩 대표



다이빙(戴兵) 신임 주한 중국대사가 27일 부임했다. 싱하이밍이 떠난 지 5개월 반만의 일이다. 다이빙의 서울 도착에서 우리는 향후 한국에 대한 중국 외교의 의중을 엿볼 수 있다. 역대 대사 8명은 모두 아시아통이다. 초대 장팅옌과 리빈(3대), 닝푸쿠이(4대), 싱하이밍(8대)은 한국통, 우다웨이(2대)와 청융화(5대), 추궈훙(7대)은 일본통, 6대 장신썬은 홍콩과 마카오, 대만 전문가다.



다이빙은 처음으로 비(非)아시아권 대사다. 대학 때 영어를 전공했고 중국 외교부에선 주로 아프리카를 담당했다. 다이빙의 경력 중 가장 주목할 건 그가 2020년부터 다자외교의 정점인 유엔에서 근무했다는 점이다. 중국의 유엔대표부 제1 부대표로서 4년 넘게 안보리 등에서 북핵 및 한반도 문제와 관련해 중국의 목소리를 대변했다. 대북 제재를 주도하는 미국과 수시로 설전을 펼쳤을 것은 자명하다.



한반도 문제의 문외한이 아닌 것이다. 그런 다이빙을 한국에 보낸다는 건 향후 한국과의 관계를 미국과의 경쟁 틀 속에서 보겠다는 중국의 의중을 반영한 것으로 여겨진다. 부임 시기도 그렇다. 한국은 현재 어수선한 연말 탄핵 정국을 맞고 있지만, 중국은 이에 아랑곳하지 않고 다이빙 파견을 결정했다. 취임 전부터 이미 세계를 뒤흔들고 있는 트럼프 2.0 시대를 맞아 한시가 바쁘다고 판단한 것으로 보인다.



미국은 한•일과 함께 중국 견제에 나서려 한다. 반면 중국은 한•미•일 연합이 돌이킬 수 없을 만큼 강력한 것으로 보지 않는다. 한국과 일본을 끌어당기되 한국에 보다 많은 공력을 기울이고 있다. 한•중 관계는 이제 더는 두 나라 관계만을 뜻하는 게 아니게 됐다. 과거엔 그저 한국 문제에 밝은 한국통 대사가 필요했지만, 지금처럼 미•중 패권경쟁이 첨예화되는 시기엔 다자외교 경험이 풍부한 대사가 요구된다.



다이빙은 그 조건에 부합하는 인선의 결과다. 아니나다를까. 다이빙은 부임 후 밝힌 서면 연설에서 “중•한 양국은 모두 유엔 안보리 회원국”이라며 “지역의 평화와 안정” “국제 자유무역 체계 수호” “국제사회의 연대 및 협력” 등을 강조했다. 행간에 미국 대항적 성격이 담겨 있음을 부인할 수 없겠다. 바야흐로 트럼프-시진핑 2.0 시대를 맞아 한바탕 격랑이 몰아칠 조짐이다. 그리고 그 복판에 한반도가 자리하고 있다.



정신 똑바로 차리고 대처에 나서도 힘들 터인데 세밑 국내 정세는 허구한 날 집안 싸움으로 해가 저무는 형국이라 그저 탄식만 자아내게 한다.

