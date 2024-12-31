Fill the bench and revise the two special acts (KOR)

Korea is in a state of anomie, with rivaling parties engrossed in a power struggle following the president’s suspension over his failed attempt to enforce martial law.



The government run by substitutes faces a critical test in crisis management after the Jeju Air plane crash in Muan, South Jeolla, on Sunday. All the crisis management authorities — the presidential office, prime minister’s office, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and National Policy Agency — have been under acting leadership or deputy management since the martial law event and the following series of leadership impeachments.



Choi Sang-mok, the deputy prime minister, has assumed the role of acting president after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was impeached by the opposition-led legislative. Already strained by the spiraling economy, Choi is now forced to juggle three roles. At this rate, reliable state management is hardly feasible.



Even if a snap election takes place, a new government cannot be formed before summer at the earliest. Domestic demand is mired in the dumps due to sluggish consumption and investment and the currency value and stock prices continue to nosedive. The diplomatic, security and trade fronts are equally precarious, with U.S. President Donald Trump is set to return to office next month with a reinforced protectionist and America-first agenda. If the vegetative state persists for months, the country risks inviting a lasting catastrophe.



Politicians must act fast to prevent the country’s descent into a deeper crisis. The governing People Power Party (PPP) must allow acting President Choi to endorse opposition-nominated candidates for three vacant seats on the Constitutional Court bench. The impeachment trial on President Yoon Suk Yeol must be reviewed by a full bench of nine members of the Constitutional Court to ensure no room for later controversies. Legal scholars and experts agree that the acting president has the authority to make appointments to the top court. The PPP is making a suicidal choice if it is deliberately stalling the impeachment trial for its political interests.



The Democratic Party (DP) also must withhold using its impeachment firearm against Cabinet members and remove the sticking points in the bills for special investigations on the martial law incident and allegations related to the first lady. The police and prosecution already gathered sufficient evidence to charge the president with plotting insurrection.



A neutral counsel, one the governing party cannot dispute, could also easily pursue the case against the president. The investigation scope should be restricted to the martial law event to avoid stoking unnecessary political conflict.







국정안정 위해선 재판관 임명과 특검 수정 타협해야



여, 최 대행의 헌법재판관 임명 용인하고

야, 내란·김건희 특검 독소조항 제거해야





권력을 빼앗기지 않겠다는 여당과 권력을 내놓으라는 야당의 극한정쟁이 국정을 아노미 상태로 몰아간다. 어제 국내 발생 항공사고 사상최악 참사가 발생했는데 사건을 수습해야 할 대통령실·총리실·행안부·경찰청이 죄다 비서실장이나 대행 체제로 운영되는 것을 보면서 불안감을 느끼지 않을 국민은 없다.



지난 27일 한덕수 대통령 권한대행이 탄핵당하면서 최상목 부총리가 '대통령 권한대행 부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관'이라는 임무를 맡게 됐다. 경제불안 수습책 수립도 빠듯했던 최 대행이 대통령·총리까지 맡는 1인 3역을 제대로 소화하기란 사실상 불가능하다. 이 상태에서 국정은 철저히 현상유지로만 운영될 수밖에 없고, 기득권 구조를 타파하는 능동적 개혁추진은 꿈도 꾸기 어렵다.



만약 조기대선이 치러진다 해도 차기정부가 내각인선을 마치고 새로운 국정 드라이브를 걸려면 내년 여름은 돼야 할 것이다. 지금 국내 소비·투자 위축은 물론 환율·주가 문제가 심각한 데다, 트럼프 2기 행정부 출범과 맞물려 외교안보·통상 분야서도 격랑이 예상된다. 이런 위기국면에서 정부가 신속히 선제대응을 해도 시원찮을 판인데 향후 몇 달을 식물 정부로 허송세월하는 건 국가적 재앙이다.



이런 비극을 막기 위해서는 정치권이 정신차려야 한다. 우선 국민의힘이 최상목 대행이 헌법재판관을 임명할 수 있도록 족쇄를 풀어줘야 한다. 이미 여러번 지적한 대로 윤석열 대통령 탄핵심판이 후유증을 남기지 않고 원만히 이뤄지려면 헌법재판관 정원 9명을 다 채우는 게 필수다. 법조계와 학계에서도 대통령 권한대행의 헌법재판관 임명권을 인정하는 게 다수설이다. 국민의힘이 정략적 의도에서 탄핵심판을 늦추려는 행태는 국정을 책임진 여당의 자세가 아닐뿐더러 ‘계엄의 바다’에 스스로 몸을 넣는 자해적 행태다.



더불어민주당은 ‘내란 특검법’과 ‘김건희 여사 특검법’에서 여당이 주장하는 독소조항을 제거하고, 더는 국무위원 도미노 탄핵을 벌이면 안 된다. 이미 검찰·경찰 수사에서 윤대통령측 내란혐의가 상당부분 드러난 상황이다. 특검 인선을 여야가 합의할 수 있는 제3자 추천 방식으로 하더라도 혐의 입증엔 아무 문제가 없을 것이다. 수사범위도 불필요한 정치적 논란이 안생기도록 계엄사건에 국한하는 것이 바람직하다.



헌법재판소는 더 큰 혼란을 막기 위해 한덕수 권한대행의 탄핵 가결정족수 문제를 가능한 한 빨리 정리해 줘야 한다. 우원식 국회의장은 정족수가 총리와 같은 151석이라고 주장하면서 탄핵안을 통과시켰지만 국민의힘은 대통령 탄핵기준인 200석이라고 반발하며 헌재에 권한쟁의심판 청구와 탄핵 효력정지 가처분 신청을 냈다. 요즘 헌재의 부담이 크긴 하지만 이 사안은 최우선으로 다뤄야 할 것으로 보인다.

