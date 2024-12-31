 Golden Disc Awards live broadcast canceled, recording to be aired at later date
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 16:14
Girl group aespa poses for photos at “SBS Gayo Daejeon″ at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on Dec. 25. [NEWS1]

The organizers of the 39th Golden Disc Awards announced on Tuesday that they won’t air the music event live in the aftermath of the Jeju Air crash that took place in Muan, South Jeolla, on Sunday.
 
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and bereaved families,” the Golden Disc Awards' organizing committee said in its press release on Tuesday. “We have decided to record the show and release it later rather than broadcasting it live." 
 

This year's event is set to take place on Jan. 4 and 5 at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Japan.  
 
The red carpet photo event set for the event will also be canceled. Details regarding ticket refunds for the photo event and the broadcast schedule for the recorded show will be provided later.
 
The Golden Disc Awards, hosted by the JoongAng Group, is a music awards ceremony that gives out multiple honors and three grand prizes — Digital Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Rookie Artist of the Year — as well as popular vote awards for male and female acts.
 
This year’s event will be hosted by singer Sung Si-kyung, singer-actor Cha Eun-woo and actor Mun Ka-young.
 
Girl groups aespa, ILLIT and rock band DAY6 will perform on Jan. 4, and boy bands Nowadays, Seventeen, Enhypen and girl groups IVE, GFriend, izna and singer Yuqi of (G)I-DLE will perform on Jan. 5.  

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags aespa NewJeans Golden Disc Awards

